Father, son in McDowell face new drug charges

A father and son in McDowell County are facing new drug charges from the McDowell County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Jesse Hicks with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 70-year-old Ossie Jay Finley Sr. of the Woodlawn community with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance, according to a news release.

Detectives also charged 45-year-old Jacob Edward Finley with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance. Both men were given $80,000 secured bonds by a magistrate.

On Tuesday, July 12, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and probation officers searched the Finley’s Woodlawn residence and located ¼ ounce of methamphetamine. Both men were on probation for previous charges stemming from a raid of their residence by the Sheriff’s Office in October of 2021, according to the news release.

Both men's only previous convictions were for the 2021 drug charges, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.