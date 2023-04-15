Early Saturday morning, a group of suspects stole three vehicles and $80,000 worth of keyless remotes from the Marion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.

The crime fits the pattern of other thefts across the region during the first few months of 2023.

Later Saturday morning, employees of the dealership were busy covering up with a plywood the part of the main building where the suspects broke in. General Manager Phil Moore told The McDowell News that someone broke into the building at around 2:30-3 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects stole around $80,000 worth of keyless remotes and key storage from the showroom. They also took three vehicles from the dealership’s lot: A pre-owned gray Dodge Charger Scat Pack, a pre-owned black Ram TRX truck and a new white Chrysler 300 four-door sedan.

Together, the three autos and the keyless remotes are worth around $300,000, according to the dealership’s website.

Moore told The McDowell News the thefts were caught on camera and that video is now in possession of the Marion Police Department.

Similar thefts have occurred this year at other car dealerships in Asheville, Morganton, Hickory, Mooresville and Charlotte for cars valued at more than $1 million. Moore said he believes that the suspects who were caught on camera breaking into the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership in Morganton are the same ones who did it to his dealership.

Moore said he’s not heard of the autos stolen at the other dealerships being recovered yet.

“These guys have a carrier close by,” he told The McDowell News. “My guess is that they are on a shipping container headed overseas.”

As for the keyless remotes, Moore and his staff believe the suspects will come back and try to use them on the other autos in the lot and try to steal more.

A news release from the Marion Police Department issued later Saturday afternoon stated “This is an ongoing investigation and we are asking if anyone has information regarding these events, please contact the Marion Police Department at 828-652-5205 and ask to speak with Inv. Niki Kinman.”

The other incidents:

In March, someone stole $150,000 worth of cars from a Morganton dealership, including a Cadillac Escalade that was worth $100,000 alone, The News Herald reported.

Covered in black from head-to-toe, it took the thieves less than 10 minutes to complete the crime on a Monday morning, surveillance video from Morganton Honda showed.

Also in March, six high performance cars were stolen from the Mountain Mitsubishi dealership in Hickory.

Three Dodge Challengers, a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and a 2022 Cadillac Blackwing were stolen, Mountain Mitsubishi Owner Brian Vonderheide said. The estimated cost of all the cars is more than $450,000.

Thieves targeted an Asheville BMW dealership in mid-February, taking off with seven cars stolen straight out of the lot, according to a report from WLOS.

In late February, a Charlotte dealership was targeted when thieves stole four vehicles — three BMWs and a Maserati — from Adams Auto Group. That heist saw $310,000 worth of vehicles stolen from the dealership, according to a report from WSOC-TV.

WSOC-TV also reported five Corvettes were stolen from a Randy Marion dealership in Mooresville.