Fashion show set for Saturday to help worthy causes in McDowell

On Saturday, a special fashion show will be held to raise money for two worthy causes in McDowell County.

The Golden Girls Clubs of Pleasant Gardens Elementary and West McDowell Middle School will host the Go Back Golden Fashion Show at Camping World of Marion from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

The Golden Girls Clubs of P.G and West Middle are a group of young girls who bond over giving back to the McDowell County community. Every month, the club chooses a charity in McDowell and acts of kindness to do in their schools. The Golden Girls’ mission is to show all children how getting involved and giving back can be easy, according to organizers.

All proceeds of Saturday’s event will benefit New Hope of McDowell (which provides services for those affected by domestic violence) and the McKinney-Vento program, which consists of homeless students in the McDowell school system.

Models in the fashion show are local third-grade to eighth-grade girls who will wear thrifted outfits from Fabulous Finds and those outfits will be on sale after the show. Local businesses have sponsored eight auction baskets for the event, said organizers.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/27eTGvOxL.