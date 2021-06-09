Family Fun Day, community art planned for Saturday in East Marion

On Saturday, the East Marion community will kick off summer activities with both art and a Family Fun Day.
A series of community art days have been held in East Marion through a collaboration between McDowell Arts Council Association, Tabernacle Community Garden and Centro Unido Latino-Americano. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, according to a news release.
This Saturday, June 12 and the next Saturday, June 19 will be the last two days for this community art event. It will be held from 10 a.m. noon both days.
This Saturday, participants will wrap up the paint job on the raised flower beds, paint the bridge, learn mosaic tile work and design fairy doors for the Tabernacle Community Garden. Next week, they will complete any unfinished projects, do some rock painting, paint benches, and place the mosaics and fairy doors. The garden is located at 860 Baldwin Ave. Marion and all ages and abilities are welcome, said organizers.
At around the same time, Family Fun Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marion East Recreation Complex, located at 635 Baldwin Ave. This is the first public event for the complex or MERC since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything down in March 2020.
Saturday is the launch of what is planned to be an active calendar at the MERC. This is a family-focused day of activities, games and contests to get folks playing and laughing together, according to a news release.
This free event is a collaborative effort among several organizations: MERC, Centro Unido Latino-Americano and the Marion East Community Forum. It will be a modern take on the old fashioned "field day" with activities including relay races, spoon and egg race, a tug of war, corn hole competition, a golf-skills game, three-legged race and, of course, soccer skills competition. There will be other non-competitive activities so everyone can find something fun to do, said organizers.
“We’re very excited about Saturday and are being intentional in providing options for the entire family,” said Kitty Geouge Wilson, a member of the MERC leadership team. “There will be something everyone can enjoy, regardless of abilities. Hearing laughter again on the field will be soul satisfying.”
“We are so excited to kick off summer at the MERC with family friendly activities to get people moving and having fun outside with each other again,” said Ryan Keith, another member of the MERC leadership team. “This is the start of many big things happening at the MERC for years to come.”
Marion East Recreation Complex (MERC) is a dream of residents and organizations who are working to create a place for the community to gather, play, and learn together. The property at 635 Baldwin Ave., owned by East Marion Baptist Church, has been the site of countless ball games and children’s play space for 100 years. At one time the property was owned by Marion Manufacturing Co., who built East Marion School, later East Marion Elementary School, according to the news release.
While owned by the mill, baseball was the favorite sport. Company sponsored teams were highly competitive and played numerous games on the field. Later, the Little League called the field home until they moved to their new location.
In 2019, the MERC launched a soccer initiative with expectations that having 25 kids sign up would be a successful venture. At the height of registration, more than 100 kids were signed up and volunteer coaches had multiple teams to cover.
Unfortunately, spring soccer season 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19. There were a few soccer skills workshops with a small number of kids allowed for each session. On a positive note, the leadership team continued to meet virtually to keep the dream alive by making plans for the future, according to the news release.
East Marion Baptist Church has a strong, youth outreach ministry and the fire pit is a favorite meeting spot each week. The church is working on plans to renovate the former cafeteria for East Marion Elementary School. There’s work underway to install playground equipment donated to Marion East Community Forum by the city of Marion. Lowe’s of Marion is working with the MERC to fulfill a grant award for a storage building to house athletic equipment and other event items.
“Changes to the property are coming and other events will be scheduled over the coming months to encourage residents to use the property,” reads a statement from the organizers. “In the meantime, come out Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a fun-filled day for the entire family.”
In case of rain, the Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, June 26.
"Everyone smiles in the same language," said Francesca Hagarty, president, Centro Unido Latino-Americano. "Fun Day day will be a multicultural, all inclusive playtime. No hurdles, no nets, just the goal to have a great time."
“This is going to be so exciting!” said Debora Workman, coordinator of the Marion East Community Forum. “It’s been a long time since we've been able to have fun without hiding ourselves in our houses. All the field day events that will be happening at the MERC will be so much fun. How exciting to see kids competing for a ribbon. Our community really needs a good time together so we can grow again like we were in 2019. Bring the games on!”
For more information about both events, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MarionEastCommunityForum