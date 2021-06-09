Family Fun Day, community art planned for Saturday in East Marion

On Saturday, the East Marion community will kick off summer activities with both art and a Family Fun Day.

A series of community art days have been held in East Marion through a collaboration between McDowell Arts Council Association, Tabernacle Community Garden and Centro Unido Latino-Americano. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, according to a news release.

This Saturday, June 12 and the next Saturday, June 19 will be the last two days for this community art event. It will be held from 10 a.m. noon both days.

This Saturday, participants will wrap up the paint job on the raised flower beds, paint the bridge, learn mosaic tile work and design fairy doors for the Tabernacle Community Garden. Next week, they will complete any unfinished projects, do some rock painting, paint benches, and place the mosaics and fairy doors. The garden is located at 860 Baldwin Ave. Marion and all ages and abilities are welcome, said organizers.

At around the same time, Family Fun Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marion East Recreation Complex, located at 635 Baldwin Ave. This is the first public event for the complex or MERC since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything down in March 2020.