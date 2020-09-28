Fall Events Announced at the WNC Nature Center: Wolf Howls and Junior Wolf Howls

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHEVILLE -- If you’ve ever heard an animal howling in the dark of night, it can be a chilling experience. Now with the help of the wolves at the WNC Nature Center, you can attend an evening program to discover the legends and lore of these top predators, find out the truth about wolves, and hear their howls in the dead of night.

Due to the large crowds that attend our annual holiday events, the WNC Nature Center unfortunately will not be holding its popular Hey Day and Howl-O-Ween events this year. However, the Friends of the WNC Nature Center are hosting four evening events in October and November called Wolf Howls.

During the Wolf Howl program, participants will spend their evening learning about red wolves, gray wolves, and coyotes. The program begins indoors with a presentation on these elusive creatures, followed by an outdoor trek to the Nature Center’s wolf habitats for a howling session.

Two Wolf Howl programs will take place on October 16 and November 6, from 6 pm to 8 pm. There are also two Junior Wolf Howl programs scheduled on October 9 and October 30 from 6 pm to 8 pm, which are kid-friendly and great for the whole family.