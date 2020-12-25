Faith column: Tell Santa I tried to be nice

After pausing for a moment or two, she said, "Then there’s the incident about the bug on my leg while I was driving."

Although I tried to withhold any outward expression of laughter, it was beyond my control.

"So, you think it was nice for that bug to be on my leg, causing me to bump into the car in front of me?"

I had almost forgotten that, but nobody was hurt in the incident.

“What does nice have to do with that kind of bug on my leg?”

Then, much to my surprise, she broke out laughing as well.

To some people, what is nice is not nice to other people. What is naughty is not necessarily naughty in someone else's estimation.

All these things she brought to my attention was not something I worked at. It was something that came without any influence on my part. My part was laughing at the incident and enjoying it for weeks to come.

As the room quieted down, I finally raised my question.

“So,” I began, “do you think you’ve been nice this year?”

The tables were turned now, and I wanted to press her with some of my interrogations.