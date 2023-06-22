The city of Marion had a discharge of approximately 3,100 gallons of untreated sewage on Thursday.

The discharge occurred at the Clinchfield sewer pump station near 281 Forsythe St. and was caused by excessive rain fall entering into the collection system and equipment failure.

The untreated sewage was discharged into an unnamed tributary of Lake James in the Catawba River Basin, according to a news release.

The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Thursday and is reviewing the matter.

North Carolina General Statute 143-215.1C requires the owner or operator of any wastewater collection system or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters of the state.

For more information, contact the city of Marion’s Public Works Department at 828-652-4224.