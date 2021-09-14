Excellence Personified: Bowling and Truett receive MTCC awards

One student who nominated Bowling commented that, “His classroom is the most effective I have ever been in …. He is really interested in how the student learns best. He worked with me on multiple occasions, explaining (the material) in different ways, with different examples, until I ‘got it’ and could explain it back to him.”

She went on to say that he was even willing to give up his lunch hour to work with students who needed help, and offered to have weekly study sessions for her and others who had trouble understanding material. Even after she finished taking his classes, she said, he has continued to help her with academic studies in other areas.

That earnestness to make sure that his students are successful in the classroom and in life is what makes Bowling such a popular instructor. His passion for teaching, particularly in biology, his chosen field, has served to inspire countless numbers of students since he began teaching at McDowell Tech in 2010.