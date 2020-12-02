Event raises money to help WNC kids

According to the owner, Eddie Harwood, the bands at Barntoberfest volunteered their time and raised more than $36,000 to provide meals to children in the region, including McDowell.

The venue teamed up with Sheriff’s Offices and Ingles Markets to help distribute the funds and food. On hand for this were McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan and McDowell Schools Superintendent Mark Garrett.

“We are grateful to Eddie Harwood with the Barn at Paint Fork and all of those that contributed to feeding children in Western North Carolina,” said Buchanan. “I was thrilled to be joined by Superintendent Mark Garrett in receiving gift cards, assisting with providing food to McDowell County children. We are always happy to partner with others to help children, especially during the upcoming holiday season.”

“McDowell County Schools is very appreciative to the Barn at Paint Fork and their partners for providing resources to students in need,” Garrett stated. “Their timing could not be better as we approach the holiday season. It is wonderful to see their generosity expand into our community this year. Their donations will directly impact many of our neighbors, and I want to thank Sheriff Buchanan for connecting MCS to this wonderful opportunity. This is another great example of how community partnerships matter.”