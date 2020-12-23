Evan Cable graduates from Air Assault School

Evan R. Cable, a McDowell native and 2019 graduate of McDowell High School, graduated from Air Assault School on Dec. 9, earning the coveted Wings of Destiny. Cable graduated from basic training in Fort Benning, Georgia, on Nov. 2, 2019. He is currently in the 2-327 Infantry Battalion, 101st Air Assault Division 1st Brigade Combat Team assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

He is scheduled for Ranger School in March.

As McDowell High student, Cable played football and ran track and worked at GEM Construction and Countryside.

He is the son of Jammie Parker and Shawn Cable. Parker said she and his father, as well as his siblings and grandparents, are proud of Evan’s accomplishments and dedication to his country.

“These guys really do sacrifice a lot in the Army,” Parker said.