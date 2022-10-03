Erin Adams joins the Old Fort Board of Aldermen

A new decision-maker is officially onboard in Old Fort.

On Wednesday, Erin Marie Adams took the oath of office as the newest member of the Old Fort Board of Aldermen.

At the regular September meeting, Adams was chosen by the aldermen to fill the vacant seat on the board. This seat became vacant upon the death of Alderman Andrew Carlton in August 2021 and has remained so ever since. Adams ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Board of Aldermen during the 2021 municipal elections.

Adams, 40, of 409 Orchard St. in Old Fort works as the controller at Jim Cook Chevrolet. Even though she lives in Old Fort, Adams was honored as the 2016 Main Street Champion for Marion.

At that time, her nomination described her as passionate about her community and is willing to work to make it a great place to live. She is outspoken, humorous and not afraid of a differing opinion."

Adams told The McDowell News last week she hopes to learn as a member of the Board of Aldermen. When she ran for the seat in 2021, her goal was learn what it is like to be an alderwoman and gain some knowledge and experience in local government.

“I don’t have a platform and an agenda,” she said. “I really wanted to try to figure out how it works.”