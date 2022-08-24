Enjoy a Dog Day: Authors to present their children’s book featuring canine adventures at Mountain Gateway Museum event

The Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center continues its Fourth Friday programs with a book-signing event this Friday.

Authors Emily and Tonja Smith will present their newest children’s book, “The Adventures of Bailey, Bleecker, and Banjo.” This program will take place on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the museum’s amphitheater and it is free.

In their work, Bailey, Bleecker and Banjo are three dogs that live by the banks of Moss Creek. With their humans, these brave canines enjoy exploring the natural wonders found in western North Carolina. Their first adventure takes place at Linville Gorge. The trio will go on an adventure to learn about Linville Gorge and the nature located there, according to a news release.

It is told from their viewpoint as they travel through the mountains and the Gorge. Friday also happens to be National Dog Day. The dogs walk on trails, visit Linville Falls, ride in a canoe, hike mountains, nap in a hammock, and have many other explorations in recognizable places along the way. The book features 22 original paintings accompanied by the story, according to online sources.

Emily and Tonja Smith are a daughter and mother duo and they published this book in 2021. Emily grew up in Morganton and often went on outdoor explorations with her dog, Zoey. Her childhood adventures helped inspire this book. She currently lives in Raleigh but gets outside whenever she can with her dog, Banjo.

Tonja was born, raised and still lives in western North Carolina. Her artistic talent help bring all the dogs and settings to life, according to the news release.

“This was our first attempt at publishing and it’s been a fantastic journey,” Tonja told the News-Herald in Morganton last September. “It has been a wonderful experience to collaborate with my daughter, Emily, to help tell a loving story of our dogs going on a grand adventure to places that are magical to us. Although the story is imaginary, we have indeed taken Bailey, Bleecker and Banjo to many of these sites to hike, camp and be in the waters."

For more information about the Fourth Friday programs, contact Brittany Joachim at Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or brittany.bennett@ncdcr.gov.

Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center is a regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh and is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Division of State History Museums. Located at 24 Water St. in Old Fort, just a quarter-mile off Interstate 40 west at Exit 73, the museum is open year-round. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Monday.

You can learn more by visiting www.mgmnc.org, Mountain Gateway Museum and Heritage Center on Facebook, or mtngateway on Instagram.