Foothills Community Theatre will bring an encore performance of their popular country-western musical revue, "Yee-Haw!," back to the stage with shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday evening at Old Fort Elementary School in Old Fort, NC. Both shows will feature the same great cast of musicians and performers who sang, danced and wowed audiences earlier this summer with the original show at McDowell Technical Community College.

With songs ranging from George Strait’s “All My Ex’s Live in Texas,” to Ronnie Millsaps’ “Lost in the Fifties,” and Lil Naz’ “Old Town Road,” there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Keaton Pressley, a charming little fellow with a personality as big as the sky, will reprise his show-stopping role with performances of “Wanted: Dead or Alive,” “Old Town Road” and “Life is a Highway.” His stage presence, cute moves and attempts to emulate mannerisms of adult rapper Little Nas X is perfect for whatever ails you.

Dalton Brooks and Abbie Brooks (no relation) have a God-given talent for singing. “Love Can Build a Bridge,” from the Judds, and “I Hope You Can Dance,” by LeAnn Womack are two of Abbie’s strong performances, while Dalton shines in a Tim Mensy’s, “That’s Good,” and George Strait’s, “All My Ex’s Live in Texas.”

Maggie Frye, a middle-school chorus teacher and dance instructor with Carolina Dance Company, will sing her famous cover of Dolly Parton’s, “Jolene,” which she frequently sang as a teenager singing in local talent shows. She also clogs like nobody’s business to Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” finishing almost breathless after turning in her high-energy, high-stepping dance moves.

Danny Krajenke does a good job with Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” but his best performance is on David Allen Coe’s, “You Never Even Call Me By My Name.” The duo of Melody Pritchard and Robin Gardner are a force to be reckoned with. Their passionate vocals and icy, venomous stares are incredibly realistic on Reba McEntire’s, “Does He Love You?” If you didn’t know better, you’d think these two were really dueling over Melody’s man. Melody also shines on an old Hee Haw skit, “Pfft, You Were Gone,” while Robin does a great job with “Stay” by Sugarland and “Mama’s Broken Heart,” by Miranda Lambert.

While there are many other great performances by local legends like Greg Conley, Snapper Greene, Shana Adcock and others, the trio of Ric Luther, Snapper Greene and Jamie Burnette, bring especially beautiful vocals on “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” by Restless Heart. Ric and Snapper are well-known to local audiences. Ric sings with the pop band, Gotcha Groove, while Snapper sings with the gospel group, Purpose, formerly known as The Heavenly Aires. Greene and Burnette also sing frequently in local churches throughout the region and were featured in Foothills’ “Legends” show in 2022.

Recap: Show dates are August 18th and 19th at 7:00 pm in the auditorium at Old Fort Elementary School in Old Fort, NC. All seats are $10. Reservations are available online at www.fctplays.org/web/tickets/ . Tickets will also be available at the door.