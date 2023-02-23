Local first responders have been busy responding to a residential fire in Marion and two wrecks on McDowell’s highways.

On Tuesday at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Marion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 227 Dawns Drive in Marion.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed three-quarters of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames. Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire and had it under control within 12 minutes. The home and contents were a total loss for the family. The fire appeared to have started from a window air conditioner unit, according to a news release.

The family lost several dogs and pet birds in the fire, but there were no injuries to the family or emergency personnel. Emergency personnel were on the scene for about an hour and a half.

Those assisting Marion Fire Department were Glenwood Fire Department, Hankins Fire Department, Pleasant Gardens Fire Department, Sugar Hill/Montford Cove Fire Department, McDowell Rescue, McDowell Emergency Medical Services and McDowell Emergency Management.

On Wednesday at 1:49 p.m., McDowell EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and an automobile. It happened on U.S. 70 East in the area of Beaman Road.

MAMA helicopter from Mission Hospital in Asheville was called to the scene for one critical patient. Upon arrival at the initial landing zone at Clinchfield Baptist Church, the pilot requested another landing zone be established at East McDowell Middle School due to severe turbulence, according to EMS Director Will Kehler.

MAMA landed behind East McDowell Middle where EMS transferred the patient over to the flight crew. Two additional patients were transported by McDowell EMS to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville. Marion Fire Department, the Marion Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol assisted with this incident. The Highway Patrol is the main investigating agency.

The McDowell News has reached out to the N.C. Highway Patrol about this wreck. Additional information was not available as of deadline Thursday.

A second serious wreck happened at 2:25 p.m. on Tom’s Creek Road at U.S. 221 North. This crash involved two vehicles and it led to four patients being injured and transported by EMS.

Three patients were taken to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville with one patient being taken to Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion. Woodlawn Fire Department, McDowell Rescue and N.C. Highway Patrol responded to this incident, according to Kehler.

The wreck happened when John Sadok, 68, of Hendersonville was attempting to turn left from Tom’s Creek Road onto U.S. 221 North. He was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV and he was alone, according to Trooper D.R. Alexander.

Brittany Pace, 25, of Marion was driving southward in the left lane on U.S. 221 North. She was traveling with her 4-year-old son and Brandon Ray, 23, of Newland. She was driving a 2016 Kia sedan.

Sadok failed to yield the right of way as he made his left turn onto U.S. 221 North and the two vehicles collided. Sadok’s SUV was flipped over onto its top. He was transported to Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.

Pace, her son and Ray received more serious injuries. They were all taken to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville.

Sadok was charged with failure to yield, left turn, according to Alexander.