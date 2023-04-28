An emergency training exercise will take place on Lake James near the N.C. State Park - Catawba River beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, according to McDowell County Emergency Services.

Personnel from various agencies across McDowell County will respond to a simulated boating accident and test operational response protocols for emergency extraction, sonar water recovery operations, and incident command protocols.

The public is urged to use caution if boating in the area of the state park near the Marion Lake Club.

Each month, McDowell County Emergency Services in partnership with McDowell Technical Community College sponsors a training event titled Trails & Coffee which brings together responders from various agencies to train on the many trail systems across McDowell County.

The Trails and Coffee training series first launched in November of 2022 and has covered various trail systems including Old Fort Trails, Bob's Creek State Natural Area, Mt. Ida Wilderness Park, Tom's Creek Falls, and the Universal Park and Wilderness Area. Saturday's training event at the will conclude by noon.