Emergency crews are now working to contain a wildfire that is burning north of Locust Cove Road off N.C. 80 near Marion.

The wildfire was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday. As of 2 p.m. Friday, the fire has burned more than 75 acres. No structures are threatened at this time and no injuries have occurred, according to a news release.

Agencies that have responded to this incident include Pleasant Gardens, Old Fort, Marion, Crooked Creek, Sugar Hill, Ashford/North Cove, Woodlawn/Sevier, Hankins/North Fork and Dysartsville fire departments. Other agencies are McDowell Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell Emergency Management, N.C. Emergency Management, N.C. Forest Service and U.S. Forest Service.

Motorists traveling N.C. 80 should use caution and be alert for drifting smoke as well as emergency vehicles and personnel working in the area, according to the news release.