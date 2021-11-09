Eight veterans in one Marion church receive Quilts of Honor

On the Sunday before Veterans Day, a Marion church gave special recognition to eight of its members who have served our nation in uniform.
East Marion United Methodist Church is small in number but this congregation is honored to have eight members who have served in the nation’s armed forces. So on Sunday, Nov. 7, each veteran was presented with their own Quilt of Honor.
“The mission of Quilts of Honor is to bestow a universal symbol and token of thanks, solace and remembrance to those who serve in harm’s way to protect and defend our lives and freedom,” said Carolyn Hall, one of the leaders of this effort.
This project was a joint effort of the women of the church. Hall and Sandy Witt pieced the quilt tops while a local quilter, Opal Woody, donated her time and skill to quilt them. Woody was an Air Force wife for 20-plus years and her son and daughter-in-law retired from the Air Force, according to Hall.
This quilting is Woody’s special service project. She does Quilts of Honor for her quilt guild and for projects such as this. Also, in the past three years, she has made a special quilt for each veteran who attends the local Senior Center, according to Hall.
Those honored were:
• Norman “Bud” Cox, age 93, U.S. Army Air Corps (now the US Air Force) from 1946 to 1949, immediately following World War II in the weather service. He was stationed in the Pacific, except for basic training. One of his main duties was to monitor radioactivity from atomic bomb activity using weather balloons and equipment.
• Clifford Seagle, U.S. Navy, from 1951 to 1955, during the Korean War. He shipped out when his daughter, Chris, was only 1 day old, serving on a repair ship the entire time. His ship was in Korea and in 1954 went to Vietnam to support the French in the Indochina Wars. In 1954, the French lost rule of Vietnam and it was divided into the north and the south. In the late 1950s, the United States began to assist South Vietnam in the war there.
• Harold Seagle, U.S. Navy, from 1961 to 1965. He was a dental technician aboard aircraft carriers stationed primarily in the Mediterranean, the USS Independence for two years and the USS Enterprise for seven months.
• Cline Pyatt, U.S. Army active duty from 1964 to 1968. He was in security, serving one year in Vietnam, one year in Korea and two years in Germany. He went on to serve part-time in Army National Guard from 1975 to 1980 and full-time as a unit administrator from 1980 to 1996.
• Jim Cornett, U.S. Army, from 1967 to 1969, drafted and served active duty in Vietnam for one year as a combat engineer.
• John Welker, U.S. Coast Guard, active from 1975 to 1979 and inactive for two years following. He started out as a seaman, eventually becoming a cook aboard the U.S. Coast Guard ships the Dauntless and later the OpaLocka, both out of Miami, patrolling the Caribbean and the Bahamas.
• Regan Pyatt, joined the N.C. National Guard as a senior in high school. He attended Officers Candidate School from 1990 to 1991 and went on to graduate from Western Carolina University. He served in the U.S. National Guard from 2002 to 2021, serving in logistics, operations, personnel and administrative supervisor in several different companies. He was deployed to Kuwait from 2006 to 2007 and to Kuwait and Iraq from 2011to 2012, where he received the Meritorious Service Medal and the Bronze Star.
• Chelsea George Duke, U.S. Marines, active from 2004 to 2014 and inactive reserve until 2016. She enrolled immediately after high school graduation. She trained as an administrative clerk and served at Camp Pendleton, Calif. in a Combat Logistics Regiment. From 2012 to 2013, she was deployed to Afghanistan where she was in charge of Personnel Accountability and briefed the White House on their progress multiple times a day. She was the trusted source for all Marine Corps personnel numbers ensuring that no Marine was left behind.