Eight veterans in one Marion church receive Quilts of Honor

On the Sunday before Veterans Day, a Marion church gave special recognition to eight of its members who have served our nation in uniform.

East Marion United Methodist Church is small in number but this congregation is honored to have eight members who have served in the nation’s armed forces. So on Sunday, Nov. 7, each veteran was presented with their own Quilt of Honor.

“The mission of Quilts of Honor is to bestow a universal symbol and token of thanks, solace and remembrance to those who serve in harm’s way to protect and defend our lives and freedom,” said Carolyn Hall, one of the leaders of this effort.

This project was a joint effort of the women of the church. Hall and Sandy Witt pieced the quilt tops while a local quilter, Opal Woody, donated her time and skill to quilt them. Woody was an Air Force wife for 20-plus years and her son and daughter-in-law retired from the Air Force, according to Hall.

This quilting is Woody’s special service project. She does Quilts of Honor for her quilt guild and for projects such as this. Also, in the past three years, she has made a special quilt for each veteran who attends the local Senior Center, according to Hall.

Those honored were: