Eight additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID. Friday's new release the last unless situation changes

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that eight additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday, March 18.

No additional deaths were reported this week due to COVID-19. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 3%, according to a news release.

Since March of 2020, Foothills Health District along with McDowell County Emergency Services has remained committed to keeping the public informed with accurate and relevant data concerning COVID-19 in McDowell County. Due to recent decreases in new COVID-19 cases, changes in state reporting and continued favorable trends, Friday’s news release was the final COVID-19 news release at this time. The McDowell County COVID-19 Data Dashboard will also discontinue updating after Friday and will no longer be accessible after Monday, March 28. Health officials said they would like thank the public for their vigilance, compassion and resiliency demonstrated over the last two years, according to the news release.

For continued updated and relevant McDowell County COVID-19 information, residents are encouraged to visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine information:

The McDowell County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday-Friday to offer more flexibility in scheduling for the public. You can now receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine.

Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Health Department (828-652-6811 ext. 363) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered

• First doses: 25,153 (58% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Second doses: 23,709 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)

• Booster doses: 10,067