Edwards, McDowell County's congressman, says Cawthorn did not turn over needed information.

HENDERSONVILLE – On Monday, U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards asked anyone with outstanding or unfinished casework to call his office at 202-225-6401, or at 828-435-7310.

The 11th District he now represents includes McDowell County.

The office of former Congressman Madison Cawthorn did not transfer official constituent casework, which is standard practice for any legislative transition, Edwards said.

Due to this lack of information, Edwards and his staff have no way of knowing which constituents had ongoing casework or other outstanding federal issues. Repeated attempts to reach Cawthorn and his staff were made over the past month, but no response or action was provided, Edwards said in a news release.

The deadline for Cawthorn to sign over the database was Friday, Dec. 23, and House rules provide that the outgoing member must execute the transfer process.

“I ran on the issue of providing the best constituent service possible for the people of Western North Carolina,” Edwards said. “I ask that anyone with any pending casework contact my office immediately. In addition, I hope members of the media will help inform the public of this request. I would like to ensure that our veterans, the elderly, the infirm and others who need help get the full benefit of the services they are entitled to."