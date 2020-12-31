Why should students consider McDowell Tech? Here's why

But it is not Smith’s versatility that makes her such a great teacher. It is her passion for education and mathematics and her love of teaching that gives her that extra edge in the classroom. Her positive attitude and high energy help her make those special connections with students that earned her the title of 2020’s Teacher of the Year.

Smith completed her own post-secondary education at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, where she received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics, Mars Hill University, where she completed her North Carolina teacher education requirements, and Concordia University, where she received her master’s degree in math curriculum and instruction.

Smith’s passion for teaching goes beyond subject-matter instruction. One of her goals in teaching is to create a learning environment where students who come to the table with anxiety and fear of mathematics (and higher education in general), can be more at ease with learning mathematics and taking college-level courses — even if they have been out of the education environment for years or had previous experiences in education that were less than positive.