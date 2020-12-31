Why should students consider McDowell Tech? Here's why

Editor's note: The following is first in a series highlighting the opportunities provided by McDowell Technical Community College. With final registration for spring semester classes fast approaching and classes beginning on Jan. 8, McDowell Tech has created a handy guide to the top reasons people choose to attend McDowell Technical Community College.
Day 1: Outstanding People
Those who leave home to attend out-of-town and out-of-state colleges and universities frequently complain after a semester or two that they feel like “just a number” at their college or university.
This is particularly true at large, state-supported universities where introductory classes in English, math, foreign languages and history during the first two years of undergraduate school are often held in large lecture halls with anywhere from four or five dozen to over one or two hundred students per class.
Similarly, students at those schools often say that their classes are instructed or graded by graduate assistants, that their instructors are unapproachable or unavailable, or that faculty and staff have an attitude that is uncaring and not “hometown friendly.”
Such is not the case at McDowell Tech, where the largest “in-person” classes currently average 20 or fewer students, each with appropriate social distancing.
Nursing classes are slightly higher right now, with an average of 24 or 25 in each class. No classes are taught or graded by graduate assistants and instructors maintain regular office hours and are available by appointment for those who can’t come during those hours.
More importantly, McDowell Tech has a reputation of hiring friendly, top-quality faculty and staff whom students find approachable, caring and “hometown friendly.”
Recent additions to the student services staff — those folks who help with admissions and registration — for example, have quickly developed a reputation of being approachable, helpful and caring (and witty, if you get to know them well!).
But two of the best examples of the top-quality, professional staff at McDowell Tech are 2020’s Staff Member of the Year and Teacher of the Year.
As a testament to the quality of our professional staff, only one person each year can receive these top awards in each category, yet students and peers nominate many more faculty and staff, finding them equally competent and professional.
2020 Staff Member of the Year
2020’s Staff Member of the Year is Jorge Valentino, who is the college’s graphic designer, creative genius and worker extraordinaire. (Okay, only graphic designer is an official title, but Valentino is both of those other things, also!)
Valentino is both the mastermind and muscle behind the college’s new external look this fall. He came up with the idea to paint certain unattractive and algae and fungal-prone concrete walls to both decrease growth of algae and fungus, but more importantly, enhance the visual appeal of the college’s largely concrete and block, '70s retro-style buildings.
He also suggested using the college’s tree-like logo and motto, “Learning for Life,” on the exterior of the main administration building, instead of the non-descript lettering with the college’s name that adorned the wall in front of the building for decades.
But more than just visualizing his idea, Valentino worked long hours and many summer and fall weekends pressure-washing walls, painting walls and helping Signs By Design owner Jeff Silver install the logo and lettering that now graces the front of the administration building. After conceptualizing new colors and lighting for the college’s sign that faces the eastbound exit off Interstate 40, he took apart the sign, pressure-washed and prepared the surface, painted the new colors and put the sign back together.
Brain and brawn, that’s Valentino!
Over the years, students have known him better as the “print shop guy” who has decorated the print shop, where his office is located, with all manner of larger-than-life prints, luchador masks, faux paper taxidermy, "Star Wars" toys and trinkets and other memorabilia over the years.
Parents frequently bring their kids by just to show them the things Valentino has on the walls. He believes in creating a workspace that is visually appealing to students and that represents who he is and what he likes.
He is known for wearing unique, one-off shirts that he has created, representing both favorite sports teams, as well as the college. Currently, he is learning 3-D printing, where he is creating unique McDowell Tech items with the school’s logo.
Valentino comes from a family of creative and mechanically-inclined people. His father, Jorge Valentino Sr., and his brother, Dani, are both industrial engineers, and another brother, Roy, is an industrial designer.
Valentino credits his dad and mom, Diana, for inspiring him to pursue a career in design. When he was growing up in Mexico City (Mexico), his father appeared in magazine photos with his design concepts for Mexico City transit buses and this had a HUGE impact on the young Jorge.
Although it was a huge sacrifice for them, when Valentino decided to move to the United States to pursue his graphic design education, they were supportive of him. Until this year, he made annual trips to Mexico City to visit them, where his mom, a nutrition major in college, made him his favorite meals of Menudo and Tacos de Lengua, among others.
Valentino completed his associate degree in advertising and graphic design with high honors at McDowell Technical Community College. He is currently working on his bachelor’s degree in graphic arts at Appalachian State University.
Before coming to work at McDowell Tech in March 2014, he worked as a graphic designer at Rink Media, RockTenn and Forbes Printing from 2010 to 2015, overlapping his first year at McDowell Tech and Forbes Printing in Lenoir.
Jorge learned many of the hands-on tools of the trade from an earlier internship at Signs By Design, under the tutelage of owner Jeff Silver, who jokes that he paid Mr. Valentino with tomato sandwiches (which is actually true!).
Valentino has been described as visionary, proficient and versatile in logo, poster, brochure and promotional design and advertising, as well as billboard, magazine and cover design. He makes vinyl signs and large format prints for McDowell Tech and McDowell Tech instructors.
Jorge is married to Terry Valentino and they live in Burke County.
2020 Teacher of the Year
Nicole Smith is McDowell Technical Community College’s 2020 Teacher of the Year. She teaches mathematics and developmental studies courses for students who are preparing to enter college curriculum classes.
She began her career at McDowell Tech in 2006 after several years of teaching students of all ages, from elementary to high school. That breadth of experience and her versatility have made her a great asset to the adult learners she now teaches at McDowell Tech. Incoming students at McDowell Tech range in age from teenagers in high school to students who are several decades older, having worked in factories or other employment before starting a new career at McDowell Tech.
But it is not Smith’s versatility that makes her such a great teacher. It is her passion for education and mathematics and her love of teaching that gives her that extra edge in the classroom. Her positive attitude and high energy help her make those special connections with students that earned her the title of 2020’s Teacher of the Year.
Smith completed her own post-secondary education at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, where she received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics, Mars Hill University, where she completed her North Carolina teacher education requirements, and Concordia University, where she received her master’s degree in math curriculum and instruction.
Smith’s passion for teaching goes beyond subject-matter instruction. One of her goals in teaching is to create a learning environment where students who come to the table with anxiety and fear of mathematics (and higher education in general), can be more at ease with learning mathematics and taking college-level courses — even if they have been out of the education environment for years or had previous experiences in education that were less than positive.
At the very least, she hopes that students may even discover they like mathematics, or even better, love it. “I love it when I can be a part of inspiring students and helping them understand that they are not just checking a math course off of their graduation requirements, but rather, becoming fluent in the language and ‘life application’ of math,” she said.
William Butler Yeats once said that, “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” That lighting of the fire is what Smith hopes to do in the classroom.
“I also want to be build relationships with my students where they know that I am invested in their long-term success. That is vital to me,” she continued. As those relationships build, her students become her daily inspiration and encouragement, even in tough times, like the tumultuous year students and instructors have experienced during the 2020 pandemic.
Being invested in student success has also meant that Smith has been involved in growing and developing the math curriculum itself, and participating and leading extra-curricular activities. Most recently, she has been a co-advisor to Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society at McDowell Tech.
Outside of the college, Smith is also active in the community, serving on the advisory board for the N.C. State Employees Credit Union and serving as treasurer for the McDowell High School Athletic Booster Club.
Smith’s family is invested in McDowell Tech as well. Both of her sons have attended McDowell Early College, and her oldest son is now an employee in the college’s maintenance department.
If you or someone you know is on the fence about attending college this semester, look to the outstanding people at McDowell Tech as you or they consider whether to enroll. These are the folks who will help you, inspire you and ensure that you will be a success in whatever path you choose to pursue in college and in life.
At McDowell Tech, you will not be “a number,” but an individual with potential to become the backbone of an educated workforce and leaders for the next generation. You will be greeted with friendly faces and the tools to help you achieve your dreams.
If that’s what you’re looking for, enrollment is going on now. Classes begin Jan. 8. Visit www.mcdowelltech.edu/admissions/ to begin the application process today.