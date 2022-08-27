Welcome back: What you need to know about the first day of school for most McDowell County students

While some McDowell County students have already returned to the classroom, the first day of school for a majority of kids is Monday.

Teachers and staff have been working for weeks for a successful beginning to the 2022-23 school year. Seven schools will start with new principals at the helm.

We’ve compiled facts and figures about the local system and asked Superintendent Brian Oliver and McDowell County Board of Education Chairman Terry Frank to share their messages to students, teachers, parents and caregivers as students begin the year.

Brian Oliver’s statement:

School Year 2022-2023 is underway! As many of you know, Eastfield Global Magnet, McDowell Early College, and McDowell Academy for Innovation have already been in session for some time. They have gotten MCS off to a great start. We are so excited to have the rest of our students returning on Monday!

Our traditional calendar staff members returned on Monday, August 22. We had our district wide Convocation on Wednesday, and our theme was "something great." We intend for the 2022-2023 school year to be just that. I know that everyone is thankful for the opportunity to have our most normal school year since 2019. What a blessing.

There has been a ton of work going on this summer to improve our campuses and have our facilities ready for students to return. Eastfield, Glenwood, Nebo, and McDowell High all have new parking lots. Many classrooms throughout the district have brand new flooring. Staff members have been excited to see all of the improvements, and we expect that students and parents will be just as pleased.

We would like to encourage everyone to be patient as the school year begins, and help us ensure that our students are safe. Morning and afternoon traffic can be frustrating as we get the year started, so please be thoughtful and courteous. It will be smooth in a very short time.

Welcome back, and let's all work together to make 2022-2023 great year for our students!

Terry Frank’s statement:

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to share some thoughts on the opening day of school for McDowell County Schools.

When I think about opening day, I can’t help but reflect on bygone days when both my children began kindergarten at Glenwood Elementary. At the time, I was assigned as a Line Sergeant for both McDowell and Rutherford Counties on the Highway Patrol.

I have always resided in Glenwood and at that time, my wife was a speech teacher at Glenwood. On the first day of school for both my son and daughter from kindergarten through about the third grade it was a given that I would walk both children to their classes on the first day.

It’s funny how at that age, you’re your child’s hero and they always wanted me to be in uniform. They both were a little anxious (scared) and excited at the same time. I would meet my wife who would turn my child over to me and I would walk them down the hall to their class. When we got to their class it was time for a picture with them standing in front of the door with me and then mom would escort them in to meet their new teacher.

After a very short time, they had warmed up and were ready for mom to leave. I always cherished those days because after about the third grade, they didn’t want dad anywhere around them. Both children continued in McDowell County Schools until they graduated with both being successful and received a great education. My daughter now teaches kindergarten at Marion Elementary and I am so proud of her

This Monday’s opening day is even better than when my children started. There are so many opportunities today that weren’t available back then and the opportunities continue to grow from year to year. It’s a fun and wonderful time to be in McDowell County Schools with all the opportunities offered to students. Whether you are on the Career Technical path or the College path, the choices are limitless. Everyone graduates with unlimited opportunities for their future.

It’s a great system and I am so proud to have a very small part in it. Our children are too important not to have these choices that McDowell County Schools have to offer.

By the numbers

Number of students: Approximately 5,500 students. “We will have a more accurate number of students after the first 10 days of school,” said Amy W. Dowdle, director of Human Resources.

How many teachers, administrators and support staff? Approximately 1,200 staff members.

How many buses run daily? 64 buses daily.

How many meals do the schools serve daily? 2,596 breakfast and 2,597 lunch

Here’s who is in charge:

EASTFIELD GLOBAL MAGNET

Michelle Baker, Principal

Telephone: 652-3730

GLENWOOD ELEMENTARY

Deeana Ray, Principal

Telephone: 738-4220

MARION ELEMENTARY

Angela Wilkerson, Principal

Telephone: 652-2141

NEBO ELEMENTARY

Jennifer Croymans, Principal

Telephone: 652-4737

NORTH COVE ELEMENTARY

Adam Wiseman, Principal

Telephone: 756-4342

OLD FORT ELEMENTARY

Jill Ward, Principal

Telephone: 668-7646

PLEASANT GARDENS ELEMENTARY

Amanda Worley, Principal

Telephone: 724-4422

WEST MARION ELEMENTARY

Steven Roark, Principal

Telephone: 738-3353

EAST MCDOWELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Tracey Widmann, Principal

Telephone: 652-7711

FOOTHILLS COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Melissa Elliott, Principal

Telephone: 659-1040

WEST MCDOWELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Nakia Carson, Principal

Telephone: 652-3390

MCDOWELL HIGH SCHOOL

Melora Bennett, Principal

Telephone: 652-7920

MCDOWELL ACADEMY FOR INNOVATION

Billy Cline, Principal

Telephone: 652-0411

MCDOWELL EARLY COLLEGE

Lisa Robinson, Principal

Telephone: 659-0411

MCDOWELL VIRTUAL ACADEMY

Eve Walker, Coordinator

Telephone: 652-3390

Additional contact information for school personnel is included in this story online a mcdowellnews.com.