Susan Long to lead MTCC’s Adult Engagement efforts

Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC President, is excited about this new direction for the college. He stated, “At MTCC today, we strive to learn and grow, focused on individuals, our community, and our institution. One key priority to better serving our community is to reinvent and reimagine how we serve adult students and adapt to an ever-changing economy. Mrs. Long’s new responsibilities in Adult Engagement will help us identify students’ barriers and directly support them to re-enroll and, in many cases, lift them out of poverty by earning a degree and gaining a meaningful career with a family-sustaining wage.”

Long and her family are strong proponents of MTCC’s vision to better serve its community with a holistic student support system and strong sense of “family” in its environment. After completing her first associate’s degree in Office Systems Technology in May of 1999, she went on to complete a second degree, an Associate in Arts, in 2011, and then finished a bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Appalachian State University in May, 2015. One of her daughters, Hillary Long Maher, completed her Practical Nursing (LPN) degree at McDowell Tech and later completed a bachelor’s degree in Nursing and is working at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Another daughter, Niki Long Hess, completed her associate’s degree in Cosmetology at McDowell Tech. Her grandsons, Harrison and Orion Hess, completed degrees from McDowell Early College before enrolling at Western Carolina. Harrison graduated from Western and is now working at RDM Electronics in Nebo, while the younger Orion is still completing his bachelor’s degree at Western. Scarlett Hess, the youngest of the Long grandchildren to enroll at McDowell Tech, is currently studying in the Early College.