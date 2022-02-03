Students from McDowell earn honors

Local students named to Mars Hill University Dean's List
MARS HILL, NC -- Mars Hill University recognizes 362 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
Lisa Renae Hollifield Messer of Marion
Lea Nicole Conner of Marion
Emily Blake Grindstaff of Marion
Chapel Lane Matson of Marion
Jada Elizabeth Cannon of Marion
Dustin Cordell Revis of Nebo
Claire Toney named to Dean's List at Anderson University
ANDERSON, S.C. -- Despite the incredible challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Claire Toney of Nebo was named to the Dean's List at Anderson University for the fall semester, 2021. In order to be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Anderson University congratulates Claire Toney for this incredible accomplishment amid unprecedented challenges.
