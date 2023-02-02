Lucas Smith makes President's List

Lucas Smith of Marion, N.C., was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 President's List.

Smith was among 4,174 students named to the fall 2022 President's List. Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Channing Wellman on fall 2022 Dean's List

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Channing Wellman has been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Wofford College. Wellman is from Nebo, N.C.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.