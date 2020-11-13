Several McDowell County Schools Awarded the NC Schools Go Outside (GO) Grant

The NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council (OHAC) is pleased to award a NC Schools Go Outside (GO) Grant to seven different McDowell County Schools totaling more than $66,000.

West Marion Elementary School received GO Grants to create an outdoor story walk trail, a greenhouse and an outdoor art classroom. Old Fort Elementary School received a GO Grant to build an outdoor classroom. East McDowell Middle School, West McDowell Middle School and Foothills Community School received a GO Grant to build greenhouses on their campuses. Pleasant Gardens Elementary School received a GO Grant to build an outdoor classroom. McDowell High School received a GO Grant to build an outdoor classroom and additional funding for equipment for outdoor learning.

The NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council established the NC Schools Go Outside (GO) Grants Program back in 2019. During the global pandemic, OHAC received federal dollars to be used for the grants program. With many students having to utilize virtual learning, the need for outdoor learning became greater. Outdoor classrooms and outdoor education opportunities allow for social distancing while alleviating stress, creating unique learning environments and hands-on learning experiences. Since August, OHAC was able to expand their opportunities for grants so that schools could construct outdoor learning spaces this fall.

For more information, contact Olivia Baumann at 984.222.9963 or olivia.baumann@nc.gov.