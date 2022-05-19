School News: Caitlin Marie Taylor graduates from ECSU

While attending ECSU she joined a sorority in Spring of 2019. Then a year later became president of her sorority of the Omicron chapter - Gamma Sigma Sigma.

She was also recommended by her professors to become a member of the National Success and Leadership Honor Society. She has been recognized on the Chancellor's List numerous times. Caitlin graduated May 7, 2022 with honors and a Bachelor's degree in Birth to Kindergarten Education. She plans to continue her education by going after her Master's degree. Please join us in congratulating her.