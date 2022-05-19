School News: Caitlin Marie Taylor graduates from ECSU

Caitlin Marie Taylor is a 2017 graduate of McDowell High School who is furthering her educational career.
She was awarded several scholarships to go to Elizabeth City State University.
While attending ECSU she joined a sorority in Spring of 2019. Then a year later became president of her sorority of the Omicron chapter - Gamma Sigma Sigma.
She was also recommended by her professors to become a member of the National Success and Leadership Honor Society. She has been recognized on the Chancellor's List numerous times. Caitlin graduated May 7, 2022 with honors and a Bachelor's degree in Birth to Kindergarten Education. She plans to continue her education by going after her Master's degree. Please join us in congratulating her.
Caitlin is the daughter of Jennifer Taylor-Ivy and Timothy Ivy. She also has a proud brother, Colin Ivy.