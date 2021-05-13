Pride and success mark Friday’s MTCC graduation

“So, together, we both came to McDowell Tech to begin working on our dreams.

“But soon after I came back to school — in fact, during my first semester back — my husband was in a motorcycle accident and nearly lost his life. He had to be airlifted to Asheville because he was hemorrhaging. He underwent surgery and survived, but ended up having several screws being placed in his hip. He had to learn to walk again. He can no longer ride a motorcycle, which I am not entirely unhappy about. I just did not like the circumstances that brought about this new, ‘non-motorcycle’ life.

“Because of my husband’s accident, I almost quit school to take care of him. But because of the support from my instructors and family, I decided to stay.

“And then COVID became a pandemic and things got a little rough with the learning process. Most classes were fine for me, as it allowed me the flexibility to learn time management. I became very good at allotting time for each of my classes — now online — and time to work on material that these classes required. I did find that taking an Introduction to Computers class was very difficult to take from home with no face-to-face interaction, but with support from my Health Information instructors, I have been able to learn everything I needed to learn.