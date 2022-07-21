Operation Backpack is underway in McDowell County. Families can pick up school supplies through July 28

Operation Backpack is well into its 24th school year assisting students with school supplies.

Monday, July 18 was the first day for Operation Backpack distribution this year. Distribution will continue through Thursday, July 28, each Monday - Thursday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 , 406 students had received school supply assistance for this school year, according to Melanie J. Dunham, who organizes the effort for McDowell County Schools.

Summer distribution is located at the gym at 176 Lukin Street in Marion.

"We continue to be amazed at the generosity of donors and are so thankful for this caring community that makes Operation Backpack possible," Dunham said. "Supplies and monetary donations are appreciated and needed."

Donations are accepted year-round. Monetary donations may be written to The Endowment Fund, marked for Operation Backpack. Donations can be dropped off at the central office located at 334 South Main Street in Marion or by mailing to:

McDowell County Schools

334 South Main Street

Marion, NC 28752

For more information, please contact Melanie Dunham via email at melanie.dunham@mcdowell.k12.nc.us or by calling 828-652-4535 x4106

"Thank you for your continued support of McDowell County Schools and our students," Dunham said. "We look forward to another great school year!"

Here are items that you can donate:

Backpacks

Notebook paper

Erasers

1” 3 ring binders

#2 & colored pencils

Pocket folders

24-count crayons

Safety scissors

Highlighters

Glue sticks

Composition books

Pencil pouches

Pens: blue, black, & red

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

The goal of Operation Backpack is to provide all K-12 students in McDowell County Public Schools who need assistance with a new backpack and school supplies.