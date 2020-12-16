Old Fort Principal Jill Ward Named NW Region Principal of the Year

Jill Ward, principal of Old Fort Elementary and current McDowell County Schools Principal of the Year, has been named the 2021 Northwest Region Principal of the Year.
Ward was notified this week with a surprise celebration that included the Old Fort staff, several members of the Ward family, board members Beth Silver and Donnie Suttles, Superintendent Mark Garrett and other district staff.
The Northwest Region was represented by committee members Dr. Bill Griffin of Caldwell County Schools, Dr. Monica Shepherd of NW RESA, 2019 NW Region Principal of the Year Michelle Baker, and 2020 NW Region and current State of NC Wells Fargo Principal of the Year Kisha Clemons.
“I am so honored and humbled by this moment,” Ward said. “I didn’t expect to be a principal when it happened, and never dreamed of this type of honor. I can’t say enough about the people I work with at Old Fort School and the love and support of my family.”
Ward graduated from McDowell High in 1984. She then attended Appalachian State University and graduated in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She began her education career in August 1989 as a fourth- grade teacher at Nebo Elementary.
In 1991 she was reassigned to Marion Elementary where she would teach for the next 21 years in grades three, four and five. In June 2012 Ward was promoted to the position of Instructional Coach at the district office. She served in this role for the next two years. Ward was named Interim Principal at Old Fort in October 2014. She was board approved as the principal in March 2015 and continues to serve as the leader of Old Fort Elementary.
Ward earned her Master of Arts degree in Elementary Education in 1995 from Western Carolina University. She went on to complete the licensure requirements for Supervision and Administration at Appalachian State in 2011.
Superintendent Mark Garrett praised Ward’s work.
“We are not surprised that Jill has been selected as the NW Region Principal of the Year. Her passion for her students and staff is obvious to anyone who has enjoyed the opportunity to work with her” he said. “In each of her assignments in MCS, her students and colleagues have demonstrated academic and professional growth. Her work during the past two years of construction has been phenomenal. We are very proud of her as our representative for McDowell County Schools, and now also as she follows Desarae Kirkpatrick and Michelle Baker as our third winner in four years for the Northwest Region.”
Ward will compete against principals from each of the eight regions for the honor of 2021 State Principal of the Year later in the school year.
