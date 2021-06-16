New principals taking over at some McDowell schools

Marion Elementary’s next leader, Angela Wilkerson, is in her 29th year of service in public education, with 28 of those years in McDowell County Schools. She began her career as a teacher at Nebo Elementary in 1992, and was named to the staff at Eastfield Global Magnet in 1998 after a one-year stint in Duplin County. In 2013, Wilkerson was reassigned to the district staff as the director of Federal Programs. She has served as the assistant principal at West Marion Elementary since 2016.

Current North Cove Elementary principal Rod Slagle will be the first principal of the newly formed MCS K-12 Virtual School. Slagle began his career as a teacher at East McDowell Junior High in 1992. He was elevated to assistant principal in 2005 and later served in the same role in Burke County. Slagle relocated to Mitchell County in 2009 to serve as principal at Bowman Middle School and later at Harris Middle. He returned to McDowell County as principal at Marion in 2013, and was reassigned as principal at North Cove in 2017.

Replacing Slagle at North Cove will be West Middle assistant principal Steven Roark, who began his career as a teacher at Table Rock Middle School in Burke County in 2012. He was selected as a N.C. Principal Fellow in 2016. Upon completion of the fellowship program, Roark was named to his current role as assistant principal at West Middle in 2018.