New McDowell County Board of Education members take oath

At the regular meeting on Monday night, the McDowell County Board of Education swore in newly elected board members and heard about how COVID-19 was affecting schools.

Taking the oath of office were Beth Lolley Silver, Donnie Suttles and Michelle Pupoh.

The board met within CDC guidelines for social distancing. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.

Beth Lolley Silver was elected for the Old Fort seat, Donnie Suttles was elected for one of the two Marion seats and Michelle Pupoh was the first person to hold the newly created West Marion seat.

“I am looking forward to you three members – we are just in great shape in having you three here," said Terry Frank, chairman of the board of education. It is going to be a pleasure and we want to make sure that we put you where you think you are going to do the most good on these committees and things."

In other business:

• Garrett gave a COVID-19 update. According to the most recent posting on the McDowell County Schools COVID-19 information webpage, as of Monday, there were 49 active cases in the school system. Seventeen of those were at McDowell High School.