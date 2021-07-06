New camp for middle schoolers in McDowell gives insight into firefighting

McDowell County Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE) department is partnering with Marion Fire Department to offer the first Inferno Fire Camp for rising sixth through ninth-grade students Aug. 2-5, 2021. Camp is limited to 40 participants.

The day camp will provide students with the opportunity to learn about firefighting skills each day through demonstration, exploration and hands-on activities. Sessions will be held at McDowell High School, Marion Fire Department, McDowell Emergency Communications Center and McDowell County Fire Training Grounds.

“We are so excited to offer this new camp opportunity for students this summer,” CTE Director Mary Finley said. “This camp will give them a chance to explore fire technology, and work alongside fire and emergency personnel in the field. We are so thankful for the local partnerships to help make this camp happen.”

The camp will begin each day at MHS at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. The cost is free and includes lunch and snacks.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2besxpbm. For more information, contact Mary Finley at 828-460-3011 or mary.finley@mcdowell.k12.nc.us.