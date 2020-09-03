NC Labor candidate and state Rep. Josh Dobson tours Old Fort school

Dobson saw different types of classrooms, the new gym, cafeteria, library, outdoor spaces and the unfinished multi-purpose room, which boasts high-quality acoustics and plenty of space for future events at the school. He talked with Andrew Murray, foreman for Beam Construction who has led the building project, about the structure and additional features of the building.

While on his tour, Dobson also had the opportunity to interact with several students while maintaining a safe social distance.

“It’s great to see these kids and their teachers here enjoying the new school,” Dobson said after visiting a kindergarten class doing an activity in the new gym. “I know it’s a different kind of school year for those working in education and for the students, adapting to new virtual tools and schedules, but I’m proud to see so many bright, young faces on this campus.”

McDowell County Board of Education member Patrick Ellis, who was also in attendance for Dobson’s visit, expressed his appreciation for Dobson not only for his role in securing funding for the project, but also for following through to see the project become reality.

“We can’t thank you enough,” Ellis said. “This school was so needed here in this area, and it’s such a great thing for our community.”

For more information or to contact Dobson, visit joshforlabor.com or follow Josh Dobson for Labor on Facebook.