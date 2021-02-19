MTCC Voices: Kaitlyn Helton, a McDowell Tech trailblazer

“If I had to do it all over again,” said Kaitlyn, “there would only be one thing I would change about my decision to enroll at McDowell Tech—I would have started taking general education classes at McDowell Tech while I was still in high school. I chose not to take that route, but looking back, it would’ve been such a smart idea! I would recommend it to anyone. Getting those courses out of the way early so you can focus on your areas of interest when you transfer is so much easier and cheaper!

To students who may be considering a course of study at McDowell Tech, or any other college for that matter, Kaitlyn has some words of advice: “Sometimes things don't pan out the way you think they should. Sometimes you realize that the path you are pursuing may not be what you thought it would be—and that is okay. Life is about adjusting to those changes, taking what you are given and running with it. I had my challenges, as everyone probably does. But just because you run into a road block doesn't mean that is the end. There will always be hard times and stressful days, but your success may depend on your perspective. One day you will look back and be thankful for those times, because they made you stronger and better equipped to face the next challenge. That is what I learned most during my time at McDowell Tech: Challenges come, and you will have a choice to make. When you choose to pick up and march on, that's when great things will happen!