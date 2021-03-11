MTCC Voices: James Hughes merges creative dreams with business success

James Hughes, a 2015 graduate of the Photographic Technology program at McDowell Technical Community College, is well on his way to leaving his creative mark on Marion and the surrounding areas.

While at McDowell Tech, James was the kind of student who always took his work seriously and pushed the creative limits on each and every assignment.

In 2018, just three years after graduation, James co-founded a video production company in McDowell County called Au Media, where, James says, “We create digital content that is presented through engaging, unique, high-quality stories.”

He counts local businesses like Burrito Bros, Workout Anytime-Marion and The Makery among his list of local clients.

Imagination and creativity have been part of James’ character from very early on, starting at age 4when he won tickets to the circus by entering a clown-coloring contest.

“Adults would later ask me what I wanted to be when I grew up, and all I could think of was that I wanted to do something creative,” he said.

