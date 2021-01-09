MTCC ranks among top community colleges in North Carolna

Editor's note: The following is the last in a series highlighting the opportunities provided by McDowell Technical Community College. You may apply and register during the drop/add period for classes which ends on Wednesday.
With final registration for spring semester classes fast approaching, McDowell Tech has created a handy guide to the top seven reasons people choose to attend McDowell Technical Community College.
Superlative Performance
During the early part of the fall semester, McDowell Technical Community College received notice that it continues to be among the top five community colleges in North Carolina as measured by performance standards set by the North Carolina Community College System Office in Raleigh.
The 2020 Performance Measures Summary identifies seven key areas that state education leaders use to measure performance progress among the state’s 58 community colleges.
These “measures,” as they are called, are deemed integral to student success and performance, both in the classroom and after leaving college: Basic Skills Progress, Credit English Success, Credit Math Success, First Year Progression, Curriculum Completion Rate, Licensure Pass Rate Index and Transfer Performance.
The results of each measure is compared in several ways, including individual college performance measured against a baseline, performance measured against the average performance of all 58 colleges, and performance measured against an “Excellence” standard established by NCCCS administrators.
Overall, McDowell Tech tied for third place in the state with Davidson Community College this year, just behind Brunswick Community College and Western Piedmont Community College who tied for first place. Richmond Community College rounded out the top five.
This is not the first time McDowell Tech has ranked this high. In fact, in the last five years, McDowell Tech has ranked second in the state three different times.
It should come as no surprise then, that national organizations have also taken notice of McDowell Technical Community College’s high performance. Smart AssetTM, an online financial technology company which describes itself as having “… the best personal finance advice on the web,” has twice ranked McDowell Tech among the nation’s top community college’s.
In its latest rankings in 2020, Smart Asset ranked 821 community colleges in the Unites States and determined that McDowell Tech ranked 17th best performing college in the nation. In other recent years, the college ranked sixth in the nation. In both cases, that puts McDowell Tech in the top 1 to 3% of community colleges in the nation.
“As the college’s new president,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, “I have inherited a perfect situation. We have top-quality instructional staff, among the highest and best performing in the state and nation, combined with a staff truly dedicated to supporting student access and success.”
Superlative performance by English and math faculty
The most recent Performance Measures Summary, however, identified an even greater superlative: McDowell Tech’s faculty in English and math achieved the highest performance in the state in Credit English and Credit Math Success. These measures identify the percentage of first-time associate degree seeking and transfer pathway students who pass a credit-bearing English and math course with a grade of “C” or better within three years of their first fall term of enrollment.
While that description sounds like a mouthful, what these standards effectively do is measure the ability of English and math faculty to prepare students for success in college-level English and math, regardless of where they start. Many students enter college who have been out of high school for 10 or 20 years and have forgotten much of what they learned during their high school career. Others weren’t adequately prepared for college-level work to begin with, regardless of the reason. In both situations, these students have to complete what community colleges call developmental or remedial classes to prepare them for future success in English and math that is college level.
When English and math instructors teaching both developmental/remedial classes and first-level college English and Math classes are successful, students are able to successfully pursue and complete that first level of English and math.
English and math are considered essential and/or fundamental for every other curriculum class or program at the college level. Students who cannot properly draft a term paper with appropriate grammar and thoughtful sentence and paragraph structure, for example, are not likely to be successful completing a report or term paper in a history, for example. Students who cannot properly complete fractions and basic algebraic equations, for example, are also not likely to be successful completing calculations for medication dosages in a nursing class.
Therefore, top quality instructors in English and math are essential to student success in every other aspect of a student’s collegiate career.
“Math is a subject that intimidates many students and the math faculty at McDowell Tech realize this,” said Dr. Beverly Watts, Dean of Student Success and recent Math instructor at the college. “The math faculty act as a unified team that supports and encourages math students to do their best and, in turn, the faculty will help them to be successful. Many math students are surprised that they ‘can do math’ by the end of the course. This outcome is exactly what the math faculty strive for every day at McDowell Tech.”
Kelly McFarland, English instructor and department chair of College Transfer Programs, echoed Watts’ comments.
“Students aren’t just a number here. Our goal is to help every student be successful, and clearly, we are making that happen. I am proud to be a part of such an amazing group of people. With McDowell Tech being ranked number one in the state for both Credit English and Credit Math Success, it just proves what we have known all along — that although we may be smaller in size than a lot of other community colleges, we have incredible faculty and staff who truly care about our students.”
Because of the importance of what they do, English, math and developmental studies instructors, more than some others, have to be some of the college’s most creative instructors and provide intense mentoring at times. “Our English and math instructors often offer one-on-one tutoring to meet a student’s specific needs and offer other resources and supplemental handouts to ensure that students are successful,” said Karen Buchanan, Developmental Studies instructor.
Onward and upward
As indicated by McDowell Tech’s consistent performance on the state’s performance measures, faculty and staff at the college are committed to ongoing improvement when it comes to ensuring student success.
“As we move into 2021,” said Merritt, the college’s president, “we will begin MTCC’s new strategic planning process and begin asking what ‘Learning for Life’ means to everyone in our college community. While our current performance is outstanding, I get a sense of a true desire to make sure McDowell Tech is doing all we can to foster even higher levels of access and success for all students to improve the quality of life for our citizens and communities.”
If you want to be the recipient of the success fostered by McDowell Tech’s faculty and staff, you may apply and register during the drop/add period for classes which ends on Wednesday.