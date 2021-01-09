MTCC ranks among top community colleges in North Carolna

English and math are considered essential and/or fundamental for every other curriculum class or program at the college level. Students who cannot properly draft a term paper with appropriate grammar and thoughtful sentence and paragraph structure, for example, are not likely to be successful completing a report or term paper in a history, for example. Students who cannot properly complete fractions and basic algebraic equations, for example, are also not likely to be successful completing calculations for medication dosages in a nursing class.

Therefore, top quality instructors in English and math are essential to student success in every other aspect of a student’s collegiate career.

“Math is a subject that intimidates many students and the math faculty at McDowell Tech realize this,” said Dr. Beverly Watts, Dean of Student Success and recent Math instructor at the college. “The math faculty act as a unified team that supports and encourages math students to do their best and, in turn, the faculty will help them to be successful. Many math students are surprised that they ‘can do math’ by the end of the course. This outcome is exactly what the math faculty strive for every day at McDowell Tech.”

Kelly McFarland, English instructor and department chair of College Transfer Programs, echoed Watts’ comments.