MTCC provides path to 4-year degree

Editor's note: The following is part of a series highlighting the opportunities provided by McDowell Technical Community College.
With final registration for spring semester classes fast approaching and classes beginning on Jan. 8, McDowell Tech has created a handy guide to the top seven reasons people choose to attend McDowell Technical Community College.
Seamless Transfer
While a number of folks attend community college to prepare for a specific technical or vocational career like machining, nursing or health information technology, many other students enroll in a community college with the intention of transferring to a four-year college or university after graduation. They realize that classes taken during the first two years of a four-year college degree program are primarily general education requirements—classes that are offered at almost any degree-granting institution in the United States.
By taking those first two years of general education classes at a local community college, students reap many benefits not afforded to their peers who enroll directly in the four-year university.
First, of course, is the cost savings from both lower tuition at the community college level, as well as the “room and board” costs associated with living at a distant public or private college or university.
The combined savings can easily amount to a $10-15K each year, even when comparing community colleges to state-supported four-year colleges and universities. Compared to private schools, the savings can be astronomical, often a minimum of $30,000 annually, including room and board.
More importantly, the transition from high school to college can be less stressful, and students are often more successful when they are not distracted during those first two years of college with the plethora of extra-curricular activities, frat and sorority parties, collegiate sports activities and other equally exciting elements associated with traditional colleges and universities.
Students who attend community college can also ease themselves into college-level academic work with instructors whose sole focus is teaching, and in classes with a much better student-teacher ratio than at four-year colleges and universities. At McDowell Tech, for example, average class size for college transfer classes, like English, History, Math, Psychology, Sociology and the like, is currently about 20. Those numbers are practically unheard of during freshman and sophomore classes at UNC-Chapel Hill, NC State, Western Carolina and Appalachian State, for example.
Furthermore, all classes at McDowell Tech are taught by masters or doctoral-level instructors who are not required to do research, write books or contribute to scholarly journals as they likely would be at senior institutions. Teaching, advising and mentoring students is the sole focus of McDowell Tech faculty members.
Given this focus, it is not surprising that studies comparing transfer students to their “native” peers—those who entered four-year college directly from high school—generally find that transfer students perform as well or better than “native” students.
Finally, some students who had lackluster academic records in high school need a chance to regroup and prove themselves by attending community college before transferring to a more senior institution. Most of these folks cannot compete successfully with their peers in the selective admissions processes of traditional colleges. The open admissions process at McDowell Tech and other community colleges gives these folks a second chance academically.
A Bad Rap
Forty or 50 years ago, community colleges developed a bad reputation that it has taken decades to shake. Transfer students during those early years could not get four-year colleges and universities to accept credits they had earned at community colleges throughout North Carolina.
There were many reasons for this reputation. For example, senior institutions had a greater interest in keeping transfer students for longer periods of time, collecting additional revenues from those students who repeated classes they had already taken at a community college. It also required less effort and less paperwork for faculty and administrators at senior institutions when they simply didn’t accept some classes for transfer credit.
During the formative years of the community college system, many small, rural campuses like McDowell Tech were focused on providing technical and vocational education and simply offered fewer transferrable classes to their students.
Community colleges were also at fault, at times, for not advising students the proper classes to take for college transfer success. Students taking a diploma in a vocational or technical program, for example, often take English and Math classes that do not cover the same material required in similar classes at four-year colleges and universities. According to those senior institutions, these classes are not as “academically rigorous” as the ones they offer. Not all community colleges advised students of the differences in “college transfer” Math and English versus diploma-level classes with similar names.
Welcome Change
Fortunately, all of that has changed since those formative years of the NC Community College System, even though it has taken years to shake the bad “rap” or reputation system colleges earned during that time.
First, several decades ago, administrators across the state joined together to create a uniform system of formally recognizing and identifying those classes which were comparable to four-year college classes and, therefore, deemed appropriate for college transfer.
Secondly, an agreement was worked out between the community college system and public universities which delineated those classes which both parties agreed would be accepted for seamless transfer when a community college graduate enrolled in a baccalaureate program at a public college or university in North Carolina. This “comprehensive articulation agreement” (aka, CAA) is now widely known and publicized by all post-secondary public institutions in North Carolina.
Students who plan their curriculum schedule carefully with their academic advisors, taking only those classes which are deemed to be “articulated” classes—classes which will transfer to four-year public colleges, can be assured that they will not be asked to repeat those classes once they arrive for their third and fourth years at a public college or university.
Over time, the NC Community College System also worked out a similar “independent comprehensive articulation agreement” (the “ICAA”) with the board of the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, a network of private colleges spread out across the state of North Carolina. The ICAA has the same effect as the comprehensive articulation agreement between the NC Community College System and public colleges and universities.
Students who take “articulated,” transferrable classes that are part of the ICAA should not be asked to repeat those classes when they transfer to one of the independent, private colleges that are part of this network. Colleges in this network include Mars Hill, Montreat, Warren Wilson, Gardner Webb, Lenior Rhyne, and Wingate, and a number of other colleges popular with McDowell Tech graduates.
In addition, McDowell Tech has established a more specific agreement with Montreat College’s teacher education program and a more general agreement with Mars Hill for students interested in programs at these nearby schools. For students who prefer online options due to work requirements or childcare issues, for example, McDowell Tech has a formal agreement with Western Governor’s University (WGU) that is very popular with recent McDowell Tech graduates. Randy Hollifield, Cyber Crime Technology Instructor at McDowell Tech, is a graduate of WGU.
Western Governor’s University is a private, non-profit university offering bachelor’s and master’s degree programs through a competency-based model of higher education that distinguishes them from their peers in the online learning community. With competency-based classes, students are said to be “self-paced,” and may complete a class as quickly as they are capable of passing competency-based exams established for the class.
This model is especially appealing to those who want to save money completing their bachelor’s or master’s degree program. Because students at WGU pay for tuition in six-month terms, not for a specific number of classes or credit hours, students who attend full-time and can pace themselves to complete a higher than average number of classes per six month term can save themselves substantial amounts of money. More importantly, WGU tuition costs for six-month terms averages less than $3,350 per six month term, far less than most public and private universities.
The Smart Choice
If you have thought of enrolling at McDowell Tech with the goal of completing a four-year degree after graduation, the seamless transfer process afforded to McDowell Tech graduates who align their curriculum schedule with one of the state or local articulation agreements is, without a doubt, your smart choice in education.
Whether you want to save money attending community college for your first two years of general education classes, or you simply want to be less distracted and more successful when you finally enroll at a four-year institution, you will not have to worry about having to repeat classes when you complete your transfer. Nobody wants to argue with college admissions officers about college transfer credits. And certainly nobody wants to repeat classes.
Everybody likes seamless and hassle-free, and that is one of the benefits of attending your local, state-supported community college—McDowell Tech.
Enroll today. Visit www.mcdowelltech.edu/admissions/ . Classes begin January 8th.