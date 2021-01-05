MTCC provides path to 4-year degree

Secondly, an agreement was worked out between the community college system and public universities which delineated those classes which both parties agreed would be accepted for seamless transfer when a community college graduate enrolled in a baccalaureate program at a public college or university in North Carolina. This “comprehensive articulation agreement” (aka, CAA) is now widely known and publicized by all post-secondary public institutions in North Carolina.

Students who plan their curriculum schedule carefully with their academic advisors, taking only those classes which are deemed to be “articulated” classes—classes which will transfer to four-year public colleges, can be assured that they will not be asked to repeat those classes once they arrive for their third and fourth years at a public college or university.

Over time, the NC Community College System also worked out a similar “independent comprehensive articulation agreement” (the “ICAA”) with the board of the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, a network of private colleges spread out across the state of North Carolina. The ICAA has the same effect as the comprehensive articulation agreement between the NC Community College System and public colleges and universities.