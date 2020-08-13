You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MTCC President and Dean’s List for summer session
0 comments

MTCC President and Dean’s List for summer session

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
081620-mmn-nws-mtcc.jpg

The following students have been recognized by McDowell Technical Community College for academic achievement during the Summer Semester:

President's List

Students must have taken a minimum of 12 credit hours during the Summer Semester and must have achieved a GPA (grade point average) of 4.0

• Kristie L. Delozier (McDowell)

• Paul G. Holden (Mitchell)

• Savannah L. Jordan (McDowell)

• Alex L. Pence (McDowell)

• Samantha L. Smith (McDowell)

• Noah Z. Young (McDowell)

Dean's List

Students must have taken a minimum of 12 credit hours during the Summer Semester and must have achieved a GPA (grade point average) of 3.75-3.99

• Leslie D. Gardin (McDowell)

• Hope C. Hamby (McDowell)

• Rhonda Haney (McDowell)

• William C. Mace (McDowell)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics