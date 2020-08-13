MTCC President and Dean’s List for summer session

The following students have been recognized by McDowell Technical Community College for academic achievement during the Summer Semester:
President's List
Students must have taken a minimum of 12 credit hours during the Summer Semester and must have achieved a GPA (grade point average) of 4.0
• Kristie L. Delozier (McDowell)
• Paul G. Holden (Mitchell)
• Savannah L. Jordan (McDowell)
• Alex L. Pence (McDowell)
• Samantha L. Smith (McDowell)
• Noah Z. Young (McDowell)
Dean's List
Students must have taken a minimum of 12 credit hours during the Summer Semester and must have achieved a GPA (grade point average) of 3.75-3.99
• Leslie D. Gardin (McDowell)
• Hope C. Hamby (McDowell)
• Rhonda Haney (McDowell)
• William C. Mace (McDowell)
