MTCC offering students a golden ticket. These two are taking them up on it.

Two future public servants have found that taking classes through McDowell Technical Community College is the best ticket to success anywhere around, both academically and financially, school officials said.
McDowell Tech’s recent announcement offering free tuition to all incoming students during the 2021-2022 academic year has made that ticket seem golden.
Alyissa Lambert, 19, daughter of the late Brian Melancon and Jessica Melancon, and Bradley Biddix, 18, son of Derrick and Amber Biddix, both graduated from McDowell High School last month, each with plans to become public servants—Lambert as a parole officer and Biddix as a police officer or sheriff’s deputy.
As middle school and high school students, both participated in the Explorers Program offered through the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, a program which allows students to shadow deputies and learn more about the profession before deciding to pursue law enforcement-related careers in college.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department is another long-term partner with McDowell Tech’s Basic Law Enforcement Program.
Lambert absolutely loved that experience.
“Getting out there, getting to do hands-on things, seeing what people in this profession go through on a day-to-day basis is definitely what I loved best,” she said.
Biddix joined the Explorers Program six years ago and has been captain of the program for the last five years.
“I had always had a passion for law enforcement and when Deputy Jason Cook gave me information about the program, I decided to join right away,” he said.
It was a move he has not regretted. It has proven to be an invaluable experience for him and reaffirmed his interest and passion in the field and convinced him that he wants to work for a local law enforcement agency after graduating from college.
Academically, both Biddix and Lambert also chose to take advantage of opportunities available to them through a partnership between the Emergency Management Program at McDowell Technical Community College and McDowell High School. Through this partnership, students who are still in high school take free college classes in Emergency Medical Science and Criminal Justice from McDowell Tech, offered on the campus at McDowell High School.
Both took enough classes in both Emergency Medical Science and Criminal Justice to earn a college-level certificate in Emergency Management a few weeks ahead of their high school graduation last month. Since classes in this program are offered tuition-free at the high school level, Lambert and Biddix saved themselves and their parents several thousand dollars over what they might have paid to take these classes at a four-year public or private university after high school graduation.
And by completing enough classes to complete a college-level certificate program, each of them are also on track to complete their bachelor’s degrees at least one full semester ahead of their peers who didn’t participate in this or similar programs at the high school level.
Biddix is even closer to his college degree, because he has also taken General Education classes through the Career and College Promise Program—which also offers free MTCC classes for high school students—and has even more classes toward his MTCC Associate’s degree already in hand.
McDowell Tech’s Learn and Grow Scholarships Program—the free tuition plan—was decisive for both Lambert and Biddix as they made plans for the upcoming academic year.
Lambert was originally planning to take a “leap year” beginning this fall, postponing her freshman year of college for one year, but when she heard about the free tuition plan McDowell Tech is offering—including an extra year for 2021 high school graduates—she decided to skip the leap year in favor of saving all that tuition money to spend later on other things.
“Why skip (a year) when I can save all that money?” she said.
Biddix looked at several college options and was strongly leaning toward attending McDowell Tech because it was so much cheaper for this first two years of college. But after he heard the news about free tuition at McDowell Tech, the decision was a no-brainer for him.
“I’ll be saving a quite a bit of money,” he said.
Ironically, after they finish their degrees at McDowell Tech, both Biddix and Lambert are looking at degrees in Criminal Justice at Appalachian State University as the next step on their path to public service.
“I’m looking at several college options,” said Lambert, “but it will probably be App State for me.” For Biddix, the choice is more certain; that is where he wants to go.
“This sure is an opportunity of a lifetime!” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC President, “I am confident both Alyissa and Bradley will be successful and will be great public servants when they begin their chosen careers. We look forward to helping them —and all who walk through our door—meet their career and life goals debt-free this year.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the Learn and Grow Scholarship program or applying for a free tuition scholarship may visit the college website at www.mcdowelltech.edu/learnandgrow/ or attend one of the college’s final information sessions before the scholarship’s priority application deadline of July 15. Both sessions will be held on Tuesday, July 13 in room 113 of the Harold Smith Building at McDowell Tech, one at 10 a.m. and one at 6 p.m.