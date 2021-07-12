MTCC offering students a golden ticket. These two are taking them up on it.

Biddix joined the Explorers Program six years ago and has been captain of the program for the last five years.

“I had always had a passion for law enforcement and when Deputy Jason Cook gave me information about the program, I decided to join right away,” he said.

It was a move he has not regretted. It has proven to be an invaluable experience for him and reaffirmed his interest and passion in the field and convinced him that he wants to work for a local law enforcement agency after graduating from college.

Academically, both Biddix and Lambert also chose to take advantage of opportunities available to them through a partnership between the Emergency Management Program at McDowell Technical Community College and McDowell High School. Through this partnership, students who are still in high school take free college classes in Emergency Medical Science and Criminal Justice from McDowell Tech, offered on the campus at McDowell High School.

