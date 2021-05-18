MTCC names Academic Excellence Award winner

Sometimes a little grit and a dose of unflinching determination will stand you in good stead when life throws you a curveball, especially if you also have a couple of champions in your corner from McDowell Technical Community College.

When Kristie Delozier was laid off from her job at Ethan Allen as the plant closed in 2019, she was offered a chance to go back to school under the federal government’s Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) program. TAA provides funding for those who lose their jobs or whose wages and hours are reduced as a result of imports.

Although she didn’t really know where to begin, she decided to enroll at McDowell Tech to study Office Administration. With the help of Rachel Pearson, her academic advisor, and Julie Padgett, her admissions counselor, she was able to figure things out and enrolled in her first semester.

“I was really scared,” she said, “but I was also determined to do my best… Each semester, my advisor helped me register for my classes and kept me on track with which classes I needed to do first.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}