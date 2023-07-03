McDowell Technical Community College recently announced that Cortney Snyder, coordinator and instructor in cosmetology, as the 2023 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient. The award was presented at commencement exercises at Nebo Crossing Church in May.

Snyder’s reputation for quality instruction, workforce preparedness and successful student mentoring are well-known, thanks to appreciative students who have sung her praises for years. Many of those students and her colleagues shared their thoughts with the selection committee tasked with choosing this year’s Excellence in Teaching award winner. Here are a couple of their comments:

“Mrs. Snyder is always kind and available to students,” wrote a colleague. “Many students confide in her, trust her with their concerns and seek her guidance. She welcomes questions, concerns and constructive criticism from students and other instructors and instructor trainees. She is a comforting mentor and listening ear. She does whatever she needs to do to ensure the student success. She is always quick to jump in and help with skills to help students build their confidence. She finds ideas to makes learning fun.”

Another colleague added, “She does not mind helping a student who is struggling and is very patient with them. Numerous times I have seen her be an advocate for her students in their educational careers and their personal lives. She is always telling the students to go online and search for new hairstyles and color ideas which they recreate on a mannequin. She describes her own teaching method as ‘I do, you watch; I do, you help; you do, I watch’ to ensure students are learning transferable skills in her classroom and lab.”

“Cortney is proud to be an MTCC graduate and faculty member. She sets high goals and expectations for herself and the Cosmetic Arts Program by being innovative and focusing on student success,” said a third person.

Snyder is a 2011 graduate of McDowell High School and a 2016 graduate of McDowell Technical Community College with an Associate of Applied Science degree in cosmetology. In 2018, she also received a cosmetology instructor degree from McDowell Tech.

Since December 2016, Snyder has been a licensed cosmetologist with Modern Design Hair and Tanning Salon in Marion. In August of 2018, she became a part-time instructor in the cosmetology program at McDowell Tech, and was promoted to full-time cosmetology instructor and cosmetology coordinator in May 2019.

Snyder has been a member of the Vocational Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society and has previously received the Excellence in Public Service Technologies Award. She holds a license as both a cosmetologist and cosmetology instructor and holds numerous certifications: Tanning Operator Certification, Barbicide Certification, Olaplex Certification, Keratin Complex Smoothing Certification, Tape-In Extension Certification, and Lash and Brow Lamination Certification.

Recently, Snyder was named the director of cosmetic arts and will oversee all credit and non-credit programs in cosmetology, esthetics and nail technology.

“Cortney is so passionate about her students and her profession! We are proud to have excellent instructors like her who enrich the lives of our students and enhance the overall student experience at McDowell Tech,” said MTCC President Dr. Brian Merritt. “We recognize Cortney and others who have received this award in past years as a way to not only honor their achievements, but to inspire excellence in all of our instructors at the college. She is creating work-ready graduates with the confidence and skills to have successful careers.”