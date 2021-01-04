MTCC a viable alternative in time of COVID-19

Editor's note: The following is part of a series highlighting the opportunities provided by McDowell Technical Community College.

With final registration for spring semester classes fast approaching and classes beginning on Jan. 8, McDowell Tech has created a handy guide to the top seven reasons people choose to attend McDowell Technical Community College.

Greater COVID-19 Safety and Cost Savings

As coronavirus cases surge across America and around the globe, many college-bound students and those with dreams and aspirations of college are in a quandary.

Should they stay in the relative safety of home to reduce their chances of getting COVID-19 and transmitting it to loved ones who are older or at high risk for complications if they contract the illness? Should they risk moving into a dorm or apartment on a distant college campus, knowing how rapidly coronavirus spreads in congregate living situations?

The situation is even more complicated as colleges across the state and nation struggle with the balance of having in-person classes versus switching to remote or distance learning to maintain the safety and health of both staff and students on their campuses.