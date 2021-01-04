MTCC a viable alternative in time of COVID-19

Editor's note: The following is part of a series highlighting the opportunities provided by McDowell Technical Community College.
With final registration for spring semester classes fast approaching and classes beginning on Jan. 8, McDowell Tech has created a handy guide to the top seven reasons people choose to attend McDowell Technical Community College.
Greater COVID-19 Safety and Cost Savings
As coronavirus cases surge across America and around the globe, many college-bound students and those with dreams and aspirations of college are in a quandary.
Should they stay in the relative safety of home to reduce their chances of getting COVID-19 and transmitting it to loved ones who are older or at high risk for complications if they contract the illness? Should they risk moving into a dorm or apartment on a distant college campus, knowing how rapidly coronavirus spreads in congregate living situations?
The situation is even more complicated as colleges across the state and nation struggle with the balance of having in-person classes versus switching to remote or distance learning to maintain the safety and health of both staff and students on their campuses.
Parents and students alike are frustrated with paying large sums of money for tuition and, especially, room and board, only to be told that most of their classes will be provided via distance education platforms. Those students taking out loans to pay for college sometimes feel that they have been cheated, or that college may not be worth it.
Moreover, some have concerns about the difficulty of contact tracing and containing outbreaks on large college campuses, like most of the state’s public colleges and universities — UNC Chapel Hill, N.C. State, Western Carolina, Appalachian, UNC Charlotte, etc. — and larger private institutions.
There Is A Solution
McDowell Technical Community College is a viable alternative for those struggling to make that all-important decision — should I stay or should I go? For those who know or suspect that there classes at distant college campuses will be remote anyway, or those who fear taking in-person classes during the current viral surge, McDowell Tech offers a full complement of online and hybrid classes that allow students to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home while continuing to make progress toward college graduation.
McDowell Tech offers a wide mixture of online classes, both general education classes like English, history, sociology and psychology, and career-specific classes like business administration, health information technology, early childhood education and accounting. An equally large group of classes are currently being provided in hybrid and blended formats which combine varying degrees of online instruction and in-person class sessions.
There is no reason to fear either paying high prices for public or private university tuition to take the same classes available at rock-bottom prices at McDowell Tech. Aside from the thousands of dollars students and parents pay for room and board at distant college campuses, the savings in tuition alone can amount to thousands of dollars.
Just one semester at McDowell Tech could save approximately $3,274 in just tuition for a traditional student at UNC Chapel Hill or $2,645 for a student at Appalachian. Those attending Mars Hill, a private university, would pay $15,843 more than those attending McDowell Tech. (Although, to be fair, Mars Hill does cover the cost of books in their tuition payment.)
For the same darn classes.
In-Person Safety
For those who actually prefer or need in-person instruction, due to the hands-on nature of their curriculum, McDowell Tech continues to offer nearly a third of their classes in person. Those classes range from cosmetology and esthetics to air conditioning, heating and refrigeration, nursing, graphic design and automotive technology, among others.
The value-added difference offered by McDowell Tech is small class size and easy contact tracing. MTCC administrators are on a first-name basis with the Emergency Management and Health Department officials who do testing and conduct tracing, and when notified of a positive case, administrators are able to respond within minutes or hours to quarantine appropriate classes or individuals to maintain the safety and health of others on campus. There are no hoops to jump through to find out who has what classes in which buildings or to determine which classrooms need extra COVID cleaning.
Furthermore, cohorts of students in various programs (like nursing, esthetics, law enforcement, etc.) typically stay together for instruction in a limited number of classrooms, as opposed to being spread throughout a large and impersonal campus environment like those at large state and private universities. When a student is identified as having COVID, the number of contacts and room locations is therefore limited, reducing spread of the virus.
Protocols
Nothing beats COVID better than handwashing, social distancing and mask wearing and the McDowell Tech family believes in all three. After all, protecting the safety and health of students is also protecting the health and safety of their own families. McDowell Tech faculty and staff shop, eat, work and go to church with the very people who attend classes at McDowell Tech on the regular, as teenagers say.
Class sizes are small to allow for better social distancing. Most classes currently average 20 people or less due to the necessity of social distancing.
If you or someone you know is concerned about attending college this semester due to the height and nature of the coronavirus pandemic, McDowell Technical Community College provides a relatively safe haven for your educational journey. There is no need to put your dreams on hold. Choose your hometown college, your hometown college family. Enroll today.
Visit www.mcdowelltech.edu/admissions/ to begin the application process today. Classes begin Jan. 8.