Mr. MHS pageant on for this Saturday

Some of McDowell High School’s coolest dudes will strut their stuff during a pageant spoof that raises big bucks for good causes.

On Saturday, the McDowell High School Student Council Leadership Class and DECA Chapter will hold the fifth annual Mr. McDowell High School Pageant at East Middle School.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the MHS website. Any remaining tickets will go on sale at 6 p.m. the evening of the show. Auditorium doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 and all proceeds will go to help the Janice Bailey and Alexa Moreno-Rodriguez families.

Mr. MHS is an all-male pageant that began six years ago in an effort to help raise funds for families within the school community that have suffered a great loss or are dealing with major medical issues.

Each contestant is a student at McDowell High School and has to raise at least $200 each in order to participate.

Families to benefit from the fundraiser are nominated and voted on by the members of McDowell High School Student Council and the DECA. Contestants will compete in two “wears” and will have a talent to perform.