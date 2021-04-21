Mr. MHS pageant on for this Saturday

Some of McDowell High School’s coolest dudes will strut their stuff during a pageant spoof that raises big bucks for good causes.
On Saturday, the McDowell High School Student Council Leadership Class and DECA Chapter will hold the fifth annual Mr. McDowell High School Pageant at East Middle School.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the MHS website. Any remaining tickets will go on sale at 6 p.m. the evening of the show. Auditorium doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $12 and all proceeds will go to help the Janice Bailey and Alexa Moreno-Rodriguez families.
Mr. MHS is an all-male pageant that began six years ago in an effort to help raise funds for families within the school community that have suffered a great loss or are dealing with major medical issues.
Each contestant is a student at McDowell High School and has to raise at least $200 each in order to participate.
Families to benefit from the fundraiser are nominated and voted on by the members of McDowell High School Student Council and the DECA. Contestants will compete in two “wears” and will have a talent to perform.
Awards given include family’s choice, Mr. Money Maker, Mr. Sexy Legs, people’s choice, Mr. Congeniality and Mr. MHS. The judges this year are all staff members at McDowell High School and include Jennifer Gant, Leesa Robinson, Brian Franklin and Tommy Lytle.
Last year the pageant raised more than $20,000 for the Gloria Denny, Riley Lowery and Brantley Taylor families.
With the help of many local businesses, MHS is looking to surpass that amount this year. If you would like to donate a gift card or gift basket to be included in the raffle or give a monetary donation, email Alison Garrett at alison.garrett@mcdowell.k12.nc.us.