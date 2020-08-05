Middle school enrichment program coming to Corpening YMCA

Horizons, a middle school enrichment program now offered in Buncombe County, will begin this October at McDowell’s Corpening YMCA thanks to a $1.2 million federal grant.
Horizons is a free program to help students by tutoring, extending school day enrichment opportunities through research-based, hands-on learning, increased parent and family involvement and holistic social and emotional learning.
Horizons partners with many community organizations to provide fun and engaging activities for middle schoolers. The program will have partners from the local community and will reflect the interests of McDowell County students.
Corpening YMCA intends to send a survey to teachers, school administrators and most of all students to find out what are the most urgent, unmet needs during this unique time and will design the program to meet those needs as best as they can within the state and local guidance.
Due to COVID-19, Corpening YMCA anticipates having to adjust its plans, and to offer a combination of in-person engagement activities at the Corpening YMCA and potentially throughout the community as well as virtual and in-person tutoring and academic support for students.
“We are excited to begin planning the Horizons program for the upcoming school year,” said Corpening YMCA’s Vice President of Childcare Services, Melissa Wiedeman. “We recognize that due to COVID regulations many of the program design components will need to be adjusted throughout the school year. We are prepared to offer on-site or off-site, in-person academic and enrichment programs for students during all phases of the school year be they plan A, plan B or plan C scenarios. The Horizons program starts in early October. Prior to that we will seek input from school and community partners about how best to meet the needs of the moment. In any scenario the Horizons program will adapt to ensure that students will have opportunities to engage with tutors and mentors from various fields of interest in a safe and supportive environment.”
For more information about the Horizons program, visit https://ymcawnc.org/academics. There will be updated information in the beginning of September.
