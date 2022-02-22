McDowell Tech selected for Rural College Leaders Program

Over the next three years, McDowell Technical Community College leaders will be participating with nine other community colleges in North Carolina in the Rural College Leaders Program (RCLP), an effort of the Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research, in partnership with Achieving the Dream, with funding from Ascendium Education Group, an educational non-profit organization.

The Rural College Leaders Program is designed to close equity gaps and improve student outcomes among the community colleges chosen to participate in the program.

Equity gaps are disparities in outcomes and success among differing student populations based on gender, race, socioeconomic status and other demographic-related traits. As the name implies, all of the selected colleges serve rural communities in North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to join this cohort to learn alongside our peer institutions to work on solutions that will help us collectively close equity gaps across North Carolina for the students in our rural communities for those who need us the most,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC President.