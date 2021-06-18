McDowell students excel at colleges and universities

Katherine Orndoff of Marion graduates from Campbell Law
Katherine Orndoff of Marion is among the 166 graduates that Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law conferred Juris Doctor degrees upon on May 7 at Red Hat Amphitheater during its 43rd hooding and graduation ceremony. Dean J. Rich Leonard also bestowed 11 Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees on behalf of the Nottingham Law School, United Kingdom.
"Today is the culmination of a seemingly endless amount of hard work, preparation and sacrifice," Leonard said. "We celebrate your accomplishments to date, and we look forward to watching as you launch your new careers."
Orndoff was among the Class of 2021 graduates who chose to participate in an in-person ceremony at Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh. The recording of the ceremony’s Livestream can be found at this link.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was the commencement speaker.
Appalachian State lists honorees, graduations
Appalachian State University has released the Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists for the Spring 2021 semester as well as the list of 2,449 undergraduate students and 340 graduate students that received degrees during commencement ceremonies held in May 2021.
To be included on the Dean’s list, undergraduates must either be enrolled in 12 to 14 hours of academic credit and attain a minimum 3.45 grade point average or be enrolled in 15 hours or more of academic credit and attain a minimum 3.25 grade point average.
The Chancellor’s list recognizes full-time undergraduates who attain a 3.85 grade point average or higher. Chancellor’s list students also earn Dean’s list distinction.
Here are McDowell County students on the lists:
Dean’s List:
• Bryce Kenyon Allison Management Walker College of Business Junior
• Taylor Elizabeth Barrier Nursing University College Junior
• Megan M. Burelle Outdoor Experiential Education Beaver College of Health Sciences Senior
• Kayley Hope Butner Elementary Education Reich College of Education Senior
• Alisha Marie Gallion Social Work Beaver College of Health Sciences Junior
• Mckenzie M. Gay Hospitality & Tourism Management Walker College of Business Senior
• Sara Lynn Lewis Elementary Education Reich College of Education Sophomore
• Ana Karina Martinez Health Studies College of Arts & Sciences Senior
• Cynthia Mendoza Graphic Design College of Fine & Applied Arts Senior
• Eavan Corinne Smith Exercise Science Beaver College of Health Sciences Junior
• Kelesy Deanna Smith Human Services College of Arts & Sciences Sophomore
• Emory C. Sprouse Human Services College of Arts & Sciences Senior
• Caitlyn Sarah Toney Architectural Tech & Design College of Fine & Applied Arts Senior
• Brenda Lizet Valdez Comm, Electronic Media/Bcst College of Fine & Applied Arts Senior
• Rose Pania Vang Pre-Professional Legal Studies College of Arts & Sciences Senior
• Jacob Tyler Walker Health & Physical Educ, K-12 Beaver College of Health Sciences Junior
• Alexander Ryan Werner Computer Science College of Arts & Sciences Senior
• Keaton Wayne Williams Criminal Justice College of Arts & Sciences Sophomore
Chancellor’s List:
• Madison Morgan Ball English, Secondary Education College of Arts & Sciences Junior
• Alicia Grace Chafee Computer Information Systems University College Sophomore
• Haven Brook Gaddy Communication Sci & Disorders Beaver College of Health Sciences Senior
• Monica C. Lopez Business College of Arts & Sciences Sophomore
• Sarah Lucinda Mace Nursing Beaver College of Health Sciences Junior
• Vanessa Avalon Rose Myers Public Health Beaver College of Health Sciences Sophomore
• Isabelle Grace Pizarro Accounting Walker College of Business Junior
• Cassie Nicole Walker Fam & Intimate Relationships College of Arts & Sciences Senior
• Sydney M. Young Communication Sci & Disorders Beaver College of Health Sciences Senior
Graduates:
• Megan Deanna Aldana Master Of Social Work Social Work Cratis D. Williams School of Graduate Studies
• Zachary Alan Bement Master Of Arts Mathematics Cratis D. Williams School of Graduate Studies
• Stephanie Dawn Branch Master Of Library Science Library Science, General Cratis D. Williams School of Graduate Studies
• Luke Dalton Causby Bachelor Of Science Bus Admin Finance and Banking Walker College of Business
• Tori Leigh Corpening Bachelor Of Science Environmental Science College of Arts & Sciences
• Maggie Ilene Davis Master Of Social Work Social Work Cratis D. Williams School of Graduate Studies
• Valerie Dawb Dobson Education Specialist Higher Education Cratis D. Williams School of Graduate Studies
• Baylee Alexandra Fortune Bachelor Of Science Communic, Public Relations College of Fine & Applied Arts
• Haven Brook Gaddy Bachelor of Science Communication Sci & Disorders Beaver College of Health Sciences Magna Cum Laude
• Danielle Nichole Johnston Bachelor Of Science Career and Technical Education Reich College of Education Magna Cum Laude
• Ana Karina Martinez Bachelor Of Science Psychology College of Arts & Sciences
• Hunter Paul McKinney Bachelor Of Science Psychology College of Arts & Sciences
• Kanah Marie Pearl Thomas Bachelor Of Social Work Social Work Beaver College of Health Sciences Cum Laude
• Alexander Ryan Werner Bachelor Of Science Computer Science College of Arts & Sciences Cum Laude
• Tera Deanne Willis Bachelor Of Social Work Social Work Beaver College of Health Sciences Summa Cum Laude
Local students selected for $12,000 Golden Leaf Foundation Scholarships
The Golden LEAF Foundation announced that 215 rural North Carolina students were selected to receive up to a $12,000 Golden LEAF Scholarship, including six in McDowell County.
Students will receive a $3,000 scholarship each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university. Recipients from rural and tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.
The Golden LEAF Foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA) administers the program and selects students for awards.
“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation President, Chief Executive Officer. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,500 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina's next generation of rural leaders.”
“Congratulations to the recipients of this year’s Golden LEAF scholarships,” said Representative Dudley Greene. “I am especially proud of the students in our 85th district who will benefit from this award and am thankful for the steady work of the Golden LEAF Foundation as they continue to serve the needs and invest in the future of our region.”
The newly selected 2021-22 Golden LEAF Scholarship recipients are as follows:
• Colby Effler McDowell High School Appalachian State University
• Gwendolyn Gowan McDowell High School University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
• Trevor Kettles McDowell High School University of North Carolina at Wilmington
• Faith Moore McDowell Early College Appalachian State University
• Jennifer Rector McDowell High School University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
• Lennis Rodriguez-Ramire McDowell Early College Wingate University
About Golden LEAF Foundation:
The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers. For 20 years, Golden LEAF has worked to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation.
Morgan Whittemore Earns Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech
Morgan Whittemore of MARION, NC, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.
For more information, visit gatech.edu.