McDowell High School student earns presitgious national scholarship

A tradition continues for a military family from McDowell.

McDowell High School student Seth Baird has been selected by the U.S. Army as a national winner of the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship based on his exceptional performance in academics, athletics and leadership.

Seth is the current Student Body President at MHS, a member of the football and track teams, and attends Nebo Crossing Church.

The primary types of ROTC scholarships are the three- and four-year tuition scholarship programs. In the ROTC program, college students are trained to become Army officers who serve as leaders within our nation’s military. These scholarships are awarded to high school seniors on the basis of a national competition. Each year more than 2,000 winners are selected from about 25,000 applicants.

The competition for an Army ROTC scholarship involves many of the finest student-athletes in the country, and only those selected as a finalist will be allowed to continue the process and be invited to attend the medical screening process. If at that time the applicants deemed medically fit to serve as an Army officer the applicants are then approved and selected as winners.