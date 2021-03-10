McDowell High School student earns presitgious national scholarship

A tradition continues for a military family from McDowell.
McDowell High School student Seth Baird has been selected by the U.S. Army as a national winner of the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship based on his exceptional performance in academics, athletics and leadership.
Seth is the current Student Body President at MHS, a member of the football and track teams, and attends Nebo Crossing Church.
The primary types of ROTC scholarships are the three- and four-year tuition scholarship programs. In the ROTC program, college students are trained to become Army officers who serve as leaders within our nation’s military. These scholarships are awarded to high school seniors on the basis of a national competition. Each year more than 2,000 winners are selected from about 25,000 applicants.
The competition for an Army ROTC scholarship involves many of the finest student-athletes in the country, and only those selected as a finalist will be allowed to continue the process and be invited to attend the medical screening process. If at that time the applicants deemed medically fit to serve as an Army officer the applicants are then approved and selected as winners.
Seth has chosen to attend East Tennessee University (ETSU) where his older brother, Chase, who was also a national scholarship winner, is attending and is a junior. ETSU has matched the Army ROTC award, and they have awarded Seth with a “full ride” to include housing, books and meals for his four years as an undergraduate student. Over the course of four years that brings the total value of this combined scholarship to more than $125,000
“It took a community,” said Col. Jerry Baird, father of Chase and Seth Baird. “ I am glad, you know you have leaders up there pulling my sons forward, moving them to the next level to the collegiate level, going into the armed forces. But it really took from elementary school to middle school, East Junior High, to right here, this administration, pushing them to that next level, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Seth’s mother, Leslie Baird, echoed those sentiments.
“I am very proud of Seth and the hard work he has done over the years to earn this scholarship,” she said. “ I am even more proud of his love for his country and his willingness to serve, putting others before himself.”
Seth will attend Army ROTC at ETSU and major in psychology. Upon completion of college he will be commissioned as an Army officer and hopes to serve as a military police officer like his father, who has served as an Army officer for over 34 years.