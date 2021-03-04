 Skip to main content
McDowell High School Marksmanship Team qualifies for nationals
McDowell High School Marksmanship Team qualifies for nationals

The McDowell High NJROTC Marksmanship Team will compete for a national title.

 Jeff McClure

For the second year in a row the McDowell NJROTC Marksmanship Team qualified to compete in the NJROTC National Championship.

Going into the national match, the team is ranked eighth among more than 600 NJROTC units across the country.

The team of Owen Cook, Morgan Revis, Hunter Clark and Joshua Scholven will compete against the other qualifying teams in March.

Last year the team travelled to Phoenix, Arizona for the national match. Unfortunately, this year, due to Covid-19, match is being held virtually where the teams will shoot their targets locally and upload them for scoring.

Cadet Commander Owen Cook said, “It is an honor to represent McDowell High School and compete at this level. This accomplishment is the results of many long hours of practice and competition.”

