McDowell County Schools will have a virtual day on Thursday due to weather

The possibility of up to 1/4" of ice or greater could have a significant impact on roads and the power grid due to downed limbs and trees. As a result, McDowell County Schools will operate on a virtual day for all students on Thursday, February 18.

Instructional staff who can teach from home may do so. All other staff may report at 10:00 AM at this time. We will monitor and assess conditions in the morning to see if adjustments to the staff plan are necessary. We hope making this announcement now will allow families ample time to plan appropriately. Please also be reminded that next Friday, February 26, is already a scheduled Virtual Day on the district calendar.