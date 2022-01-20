McDowell County Schools will have a virtual day for students on Friday. MTCC is on a delayed start.

McDowell County Schools will have a virtual day for students on Friday, Jan. 21. McDowell Technical Community College will open at 10 a.m.
Here are the news releases.
McDowell County Schools:
The road conditions have greatly improved in the last 24 hours thanks to the DOT, the warmer temperatures, and the rain. This happened just in time for the cold air to swoop back in causing the very real threat of black ice on the already wet roads. It is all going to depend on what the overnight low actually drops to as to whether we end up with wet roads or icy surfaces. With Friday's temperatures set to remain at or below the freezing mark, we are going to join our neighboring districts in erring on the safe side of this latest weather predicament. This means McDowell County Schools will operate on a Virtual Day on Friday, January 21. We look forward to seeing everyone in person come Monday morning.
Staff may report on a two hour delay. Please communicate with your principal or supervisor if it is unsafe for you to travel to your worksite. We will be monitoring the weather and checking road conditions early so we can adjust the staff plan if needed.
We understand everyone is always anxious to get the call about the operation of school, please know that we spend lots of time analyzing available information before arriving at a final decision. We do this because it is a big responsibility with far reaching impact. It is always our goal to inform families as early as we can so that plans can be made for the following day. We truly appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we deal with the fickle nature of Western North Carolina winters.
Thank you.
McDowell Tech:
MTCC will open at 10 am on Friday, January 21. Temperatures are not expected to be above freezing all day on Friday. With the threat of black ice and continued poor road conditions, this delayed opening will allow for sound decision-making about safe travel to campus during full daylight hours. Please pay close attention, and only travel if it is safe. Always communicate with your supervisor or instructor if you have concerns.
Students: Continue to check your MTCC email and Open LMS for updates from your instructors for make-up options for this week. Instructors may offer alternate class meeting options (e.g. virtual or recording lessons) and/or alternate assignments. For high school students, we understand some class meetings may have overlapped with college class meetings due to the delayed opening. In cases like these, always communicate directly with your instructor.