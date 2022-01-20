McDowell County Schools will have a virtual day for students on Friday. MTCC is on a delayed start.

McDowell County Schools will have a virtual day for students on Friday, Jan. 21. McDowell Technical Community College will open at 10 a.m.

Here are the news releases.

McDowell County Schools:

The road conditions have greatly improved in the last 24 hours thanks to the DOT, the warmer temperatures, and the rain. This happened just in time for the cold air to swoop back in causing the very real threat of black ice on the already wet roads. It is all going to depend on what the overnight low actually drops to as to whether we end up with wet roads or icy surfaces. With Friday's temperatures set to remain at or below the freezing mark, we are going to join our neighboring districts in erring on the safe side of this latest weather predicament. This means McDowell County Schools will operate on a Virtual Day on Friday, January 21. We look forward to seeing everyone in person come Monday morning.

Staff may report on a two hour delay. Please communicate with your principal or supervisor if it is unsafe for you to travel to your worksite. We will be monitoring the weather and checking road conditions early so we can adjust the staff plan if needed.